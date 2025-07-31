Telangana Techie Alleges Instagram 'Friend' Raped Her During Birthday Celebration

A 25-year-old IT professional from Manikonda was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man she befriended on Instagram. J. Siddha Reddy, 24, a resident of Balanagar and originally from Nalgonda, had met the woman on the social media platform a month ago.

Reddy, who had gained the woman's trust over their online communication and subsequent phone calls, had invited her to his residence on Wednesday under the pretence of celebrating her birthday.

The woman arrived at Reddy's home in the evening and the two shared beer as part of the celebration.

The woman alleged that she was subsequently sexually assaulted by the accused. She managed to escape the house and immediately contacted the authorities for help.

The Balanagar police responded swiftly to her distress call, rescued the woman and registered a case based on her complaint.

"We have charged the accused with rape. We have since arrested Reddy, and he has been sent to judicial custody," Balanagar circle inspector Narasimha Raju told NDTV.

The accused was employed with a private IT firm in the city.

