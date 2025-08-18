Telangana Cops Carry Man's Body On Pushcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive

The body of a 28-year-old man who died in a road accident was carried on a pushcart by the Telangana police after the ambulance failed to arrive at the site. A disturbing video of the incident went viral on social media in which the body of the man, identified as Mogulayya, can be seen lying half on the pushcart and the other half hanging outside.

The incident took place on Sunday when Mogulayya, who was riding his two-wheeler towards a bus stand, was hit by a tipper lorry at Shivaji Chowk - a busy one-way stretch. He died on the spot, officials said.

As the police arrived, they called an ambulance to move his body to the Kosgi Government Hospital - located half a kilometer from the incident site - for a post-mortem. However, the ambulance failed to arrive despite repeated calls, officials said. As people began gathering at the spot, causing a traffic jam, the cops decided to use a pushcart - which is normally used for selling vegetables - to move the body.

The pushcart was reportedly taken from a small trader nearby without his consent.

The incident sparked outrage among locals who criticised the authorities for their "insensitivity" and "lack of proper arrangements".

According to the Narayanpet Superintendent of Police, the body was taken to the mortuary on a pushcart to "prevent chaos".

"We are inquiring into the circumstances. On Sunday, due to the one-way road and heavy market crowd, it became difficult to bring an ambulance quickly. Revenue staff and police personnel tried to stop a few vehicles but failed. To prevent further chaos, the body was shifted to the mortuary on a pushcart. A detailed inquiry is being conducted," he said.