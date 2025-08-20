Internet Outage In Hyderabad As Electricity Department Removes Dangling Cables

A massive crackdown on overhead cables dangling on powerlines was launched across Telangana after Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu asked officials to remove dangerous wires from electricity poles "on a war footing."

The step came after the electrocution of devotees during the Janmasthamstmi and Ganpati celebration in Hyderabad.

Deputy Chief Minister expressed anger over the continued presence of loose cables, despite repeated notices to cable operators over the past year and added that operators had been given ample time to act, but their failure to comply had now created a serious threat to public safety.

"There will be no further leniency. All dangerous cable wires must be removed immediately," said Mr Vikramarka.

This followed the electricity staff cutting cables across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, causing a mega internet outage since Monday morning. The worst affected is the fibre-to-home internet, affecting many offices as well as those working from home.

The Cellular Operators Association of India, or COAI, has issued a sharp statement blaming Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited's (TGSPDCL) indiscriminate cutting of optical fibre cables for crippling home broadband services.

"Internet cables do not carry electricity and are unrelated to power infrastructure," SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI, said.

"Indiscriminate cable cuts have resulted in severe disruptions to connectivity, which is now an essential service."

COAI said telecom operators are working urgently to restore services, but urged the electricity department to refrain from blanket cable removal that impacts millions of users.

With public safety on one side and essential internet services on the other, the government and telecom industry appear headed for a standoff.