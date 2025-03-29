7 Resorts In India To See Cherry Blossoms From If You Cannot Make It To Japan For Sakura 2025

Photo: cherryblossomshotel

Offering stunning mountain views, this homestay is close to Silver Cascade Falls and Sacred Heart College Museum. Enjoy a tranquil stay surrounded by nature, where the cherry blossoms add a magical touch.

3. Cherry Resort, Sikkim

Photo: TripAdvisor

Nestled in the breathtaking Temi Tea Garden - Sikkim's only tea garden - this resort offers a serene escape with top-notch amenities and fine dining with Indian and continental dishes. Wake up to beautiful Himalayan views and enjoy the beauty of a few cherry trees in full bloom in the area in November.

4. Café Shillong Bed & Breakfast, Meghalaya

Photo: TripAdvisor

Located in Lachumiere, this charming B&B offers free Wi-Fi, cozy rooms, and an on-site restaurant. With easy access to Shillong's top attractions, it's a great spot to relax while enjoying cherry blossoms nearby.

5. The Temi Bungalow, Sikkim

Photo: Make my trip

A heritage-style retreat in Namchi, this property features lush gardens, a bar, and scenic mountain views. Located near the Temi Tea Garden and Mahakal Mandir, it offers a blend of nature, luxury, and is a stone's throw from the cherry trees in Temi.

6. The Naini Retreat, Nainital, Uttarakhand

Photo: Leisure hotels

Once home to the Maharaja of Pilibhit, this elegant resort sits on a hill overlooking Naini Lake. Add to that its old-world charm and some fine Kumaoni cuisine to savour, and you have just the place to stay at during Uttarakhand's cherry blossom season (March-April).

7. Windermere Inn, Shillong, Meghalaya

Photo: Windermereresorts

Surrounded by misty pine forests, this resort is known for its warm hospitality and serene ambiance. Visit in November, when the cherry trees in Shillong are in full bloom, for an otherworldly experience here.

(Written by Parul)