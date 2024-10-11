Spend A Weekend In Nainital Like Mrunal Thakur Did And Enjoy These Activities

Apart from beauty and fashion, you can count on Mrunal Thakur for travel inspiration as well. The actress never forgets to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts on social media. Mrunal is currently enjoying a wonderful vacation in Nainital. She recently shared snippets of her travel diaries on her Instagram Stories. In the video, Mrunal walks up to the balcony of her hotel room. As she slowly pans the camera, we are treated to a stunning night view of the town. Oh, what a view it was! The night sky? Check. Mountains? Check. A serene lake view? Check. The actress tagged the location in her story and revealed that the temperature was a perfect 17 degrees Celsius.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur

If Mrunal Thakur's Instagram post inspired you to take a quick trip to the hills. Here are all the fun activities you can do in Nainital:

1. Boating In Nainital Lake

A naturally occurring freshwater lake in Nainital, Bhimtal, Sattal and Naukuchia offers boating and yachting options to tourists. The views of the three neighbouring mountain peaks – Snow View, Tiffin Top and Naina Peak – while boating on the lake will delight you to your core.

2. Watching Sunrise At Tiffin Top

Among the many sights to behold in Nainital, witnessing the sunrise from Tiffin Top is an absolute must. The Himalayan Range will never appear to you quite this stunning. The Tiffin Top is located about 4 miles from the centre of Nainital, the location offers an amazing trekking experience. You can travel there by horse as well.

3. Exploring Mall Road

Explore the heart of Nainital - Mall Road, which is dotted with eateries, retail stores and buildings dating back to the colonial era. It is the ideal location to take in the local culture and shop for gifts.

4. Camping

One of the most well-known camping tours in Nainital is the Naina Devi Jungle Camp. Other popular camping tours include those in Sattal, Naukuchiatal, Mangoli and Mukteshwar. If you are looking for exciting things to do in Nainital, like hiking, trekking, yoga, Tarzan swings, stargazing and much more, camping in and around Nainital is a must.

5. Shop At The Tibetan Market

Have shopping on your mind? Explore the Tibetan Market where you can get everything from knitted socks and umbrellas as you enjoy steaming hot momos after your long day of adventures.

