5 Lesser-Known Destinations In South India To Escape The Heat This Summer

With the summer sun beating down and cities turning into sweltering hotspots, finding a cool escape isn't just a luxury — it's a necessity. While tourist hotspots like Ooty and Munnar get all the hype, South India is home to several lesser-known destinations where the air is crisp, the crowds are minimal, and the views are breathtaking. Whether you're looking for misty hills, lush forests, or tranquil lakes, these hidden gems offer the perfect summer retreat. If you're ready to swap sweaty afternoons for cool breezes and stunning landscapes, here are five underrated destinations in South India that promise a refreshing break from the heat.

Here Are 5 Hidden Gems In South India For A 'Cool' Getaway:

1. Agumbe, Karnataka

Tucked away in the Western Ghats, Agumbe is a tiny village with a big reputation — for its mesmerising sunsets, untouched rainforests, and a climate that stays cool even in peak summer. This place is a dream for nature lovers, with thick forests, hidden waterfalls, and a sky that turns into a painting every evening. For a dose of adventure, hike to the stunning Barkana Falls or take a dip in the pristine waters of Onake Abbi Falls. If you're lucky, you might spot a king cobra, as Agumbe is a hotspot for these elusive reptiles. Oh, and don't leave without trying the local jackfruit dishes-they're a game-changer!

Agumbe. Photo: iStock

2. Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Yes, you read that right. Lambasingi, a tiny hamlet in Andhra Pradesh, is one of the few places in South India that experiences sub-zero temperatures in winter. While summer here isn't snowy, it's still pleasantly cool, making it a perfect escape from the sweltering plains. Surrounded by misty hills and dense forests, Lambasingi offers a peaceful retreat with minimal tourist footfall. Take a morning walk through its coffee plantations, sip on fresh chai while gazing at the mist-covered hills, or visit the nearby Kothapalli Waterfalls for a refreshing break.

Yercaud. Photo: iStock

3. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Often overshadowed by Ooty and Kodaikanal, Yercaud is Tamil Nadu's best-kept secret. Sitting at an altitude of 4,970 feet, this hill station is known for its lush coffee estates, serene lakes, and a cool climate that never gets too hot. The drive up to Yercaud is an experience in itself, with 20 hairpin bends offering spectacular valley views. Once there, take a boat ride on Yercaud Lake, go for a leisurely trek to Pagoda Point, or just relax with a cup of freshly brewed coffee from one of the many plantation cafes. Unlike its more famous counterparts, Yercaud is refreshingly crowd-free, making it an ideal spot to unwind.

Vagamon. Photo: iStock

4. Vagamon, Kerala

Think Munnar, but without the tourist rush. Vagamon, a hidden gem in Kerala, is a paradise of rolling meadows, pine forests, and mist-covered hills. The temperature here stays pleasantly cool, making it a perfect summer retreat. Adventure lovers can go paragliding over the green valleys, while those seeking relaxation can take in the views at Kurisumala or enjoy a picnic by Vagamon Lake. The best part? The entire town feels like a postcard, with winding roads leading to stunning viewpoints at every turn.

Kolli Hills. Photo: iStock

5. Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu

For those who love a good road trip, Kolli Hills is an absolute must. With a staggering 70 hairpin bends, the drive itself is an adventure, leading to a hill station that remains blissfully untouched by mass tourism. Known for its cool climate and stunning natural beauty, Kolli Hills is home to the breathtaking Agaya Gangai Waterfalls and peaceful viewpoints that offer panoramic vistas. It's also a great place to unplug-no fancy resorts or overcrowded cafes, just nature at its best.