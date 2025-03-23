24 Hours In Fort Kochi: A Perfect Day In Kerala's Most Charming Coastal Town

Spending just one day in Fort Kochi is a delightful challenge, as this coastal gem in Kerala brims with history, culture, and incredible food. Its charming colonial architecture, vibrant art cafes, and relaxed atmosphere make it a place where getting lost is part of the experience. From ancient churches to bustling spice markets and iconic Chinese fishing nets, every corner has a story to tell. While it's tempting to explore without a plan, time is limited — so here's the perfect itinerary to help you soak in the best of Fort Kochi in just 24 hours.

Here's How To Spend A Day In Fort Kochi:

8:00 AM - Have An Authentic South-Indian Breakfast

Kick things off at Kashi Art Cafe a local favourite where breakfast is as much about the food as it is about the ambience. Think rustic wooden furniture, art-lined walls, and a breezy courtyard. Order their famous French toast with fresh fruits, or if you're feeling traditional, go for a plate of appam with coconut milk. And of course, don't skip the Keralan filter coffee — you'll need the caffeine for the day ahead.

9:30 AM - Stroll Through History At Mattancherry Palace

Walk off breakfast with a short rickshaw ride to Mattancherry Palace, also known as the Dutch Palace. Built by the Portuguese in the 16th century, this understated structure holds some of the best-preserved murals of Hindu mythology. The intricate paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata are worth lingering over. Bonus: the palace is air-conditioned, so it's a great escape from the Kerala heat.

Jew Town. Photo: iStock

10:30 AM - Get Lost In Jew Town's Antique Shops

Just a few steps from the palace is Jew Town, a quirky neighbourhood filled with antique stores, spice markets, and hidden treasures. You'll find everything from vintage postcards to intricately carved wooden chests. Even if you're not planning to buy anything, the shopkeepers here love a good chat and will happily share stories about their collections. While you're here, step inside the Paradesi Synagogue, India's oldest active synagogue. Its 18th-century Belgian glass chandeliers and hand-painted Chinese tiles make it one of Fort Kochi's most unique landmarks.

12:00 PM - Enjoy A Seafood Feast At Seagull

Lunchtime calls for something fresh off the boat, and Seagull delivers. Overlooking the waterfront, this no-fuss restaurant serves some of the best karimeen pollichathu — a local pearl spot fish, marinated in spices and grilled in a banana leaf. Pair it with a chilled lime soda and soak in the views of fishing boats bobbing on the Arabian Sea.

Karimeen pollichathu, a local grilled fish dish. Photo: iStock

2:00 PM - Explore Art And Coffee At Pepper House

Fort Kochi has a thriving art scene, and Pepper House is one of its creative hubs. This 17th-century Dutch warehouse now houses an art gallery, a cool bookstore, and a cafe with the best cold coffee in town. Spend some time flipping through indie magazines, catching a contemporary art exhibit, or just lazing in the courtyard with a book.

4:00 PM - Watch The Chinese Fishing Nets In Action

You can't leave Fort Kochi without seeing the iconic Chinese fishing nets in action. These massive, cantilevered structures have been a part of the coastline for centuries, and watching the local fishermen operate them is oddly mesmerising. If you're feeling adventurous, you can even try helping out (for a small tip, of course).

Sunset at Fort Kochi Beach. Photo: iStock

5:30 PM - Witness Sunset By The Sea

As the day winds down, head to Fort Kochi Beach to catch the sunset. The golden hues reflecting on the water, the distant sound of waves, and the sight of locals enjoying an evening stroll make it the perfect way to slow down and soak in the charm of this town.

7:00 PM - Dinner At Fusion Bay

For dinner, Fusion Bay is a must-visit. This family-run spot serves up some of the best Syrian Christian seafood curries in town. Try the prawns cooked in raw mango curry or the classic beef ularthiyathu (slow-cooked beef with coconut and spices). The homely vibe and ridiculously good food will have you planning your next visit before you've even finished eating.

9:00 PM - Wrap Up With Drinks At The High Court

End the night with a night cap at The High Court, a chic bar with a great selection of local and international spirits. If you're in the mood for something tropical, try their coconut-infused cocktails. It's the perfect way to toast to an unforgettable day in Fort Kochi.