Kolkata City Guide: Where To Go, Eat, Shop And Stay In India's Cultural Capital

Kolkata is a city that refuses to be rushed. It's a place where conversations linger, meals stretch for hours, and every corner has a story waiting to be told. The streets hum with poetry, politics, and the scent of fresh kathi rolls. Trams crawl lazily past colonial-era buildings, while yellow Ambassador taxis zip through the madness. Intellectual debates brew over cups of cha (tea), and art spills onto the walls of College Street. The city's love for history is rivalled only by its obsession with food — think kosha mangsho, puchkas, and melt-in-your-mouth rosogollas. Whether you're a first-timer or a returning visitor, Kolkata will charm you in ways you never expected. Here's a handy Kolkata city guide for your next trip.

Your Ultimate Guide To Kolkata: The City Of Joy

Where To Go In Kolkata:

1. Victoria Memorial

If Kolkata had a postcard image, this would be it. The marble monument, built in memory of Queen Victoria, is an architectural marvel set in sprawling gardens. Inside, you'll find exhibits tracing India's colonial past, but the real magic is outside — horse-drawn carriages, couples taking evening strolls, and an old-world charm you won't find anywhere else.

2. Howrah Bridge

You haven't really been to Kolkata if you haven't seen the Howrah Bridge. This steel giant, with no nuts or bolts holding it together, connects the city to its bustling twin, Howrah. Best viewed at dawn when the flower markets underneath come alive, it's a sight you won't forget.

Victoria Memorial. Photo: iStock

3. Dakshineswar And Kalighat Temples

Dakshineswar Temple, dedicated to Goddess Kali, sits on the banks of the Hooghly River and offers stunning views, while Kalighat, one of the city's oldest temples, is steeped in myth and legend. Whether you're religious or not, the energy here is something else.

4. Park Street

Once the heart of British nightlife, Park Street is where the city still comes to let loose. Lined with legendary restaurants, bars, and cafes, this is the place to be if you're looking for live music, old-school cabaret vibes, or a taste of Kolkata's famous chelo kebabs.

5. Indian Museum

One of the oldest museums in Asia, this place has everything from Egyptian mummies to fossils and ancient Indian artefacts. If you're a history buff, you could easily lose a few hours here.

Where To Stay In Kolkata:

1. Luxury: The Oberoi Grand

A landmark in the heart of the city, The Oberoi Grand blends colonial-era charm with five-star luxury. With its grand architecture, sprawling pool, and impeccable service, it offers a regal experience. Whether you're unwinding in a lavish suite or indulging in fine dining, this hotel promises an unforgettable stay.

Photo: Courtesy of The Elgin Fairlawn

2. Mid-Range: The Elgin Fairlawn

This 200-year-old heritage hotel is a quirky mix of vintage decor, homey comfort, and old-world hospitality. Frequented by writers, artists, and celebrities over the decades, it's an experience in itself. Its lush green courtyard, charming rooms, and central location make it a favourite among travellers who love character-filled stays.

3. Budget: Backpackers Park

Located near Sudder Street, Kolkata's backpacker hub, this hostel is perfect for budget travellers. With comfortable dorms, a communal vibe, and plenty of local recommendations from fellow travellers, it's a great place to meet new people. The lively common area and prime location make it a steal for its price.

Where To Eat In Kolkata:

1. Flurys

Kolkata's most iconic tearoom, Flurys, has been serving buttery croissants, English breakfast, and rich pastries since 1927. The old-world charm, elegant interiors, and the signature rum balls make it a favourite among locals and visitors alike. A morning here, with a cup of Darjeeling tea, feels like stepping back in time.

Photo: Courtesy of Flurys

2. Peter Cat

This dimly lit, retro-style restaurant on Park Street is legendary for its chelo kebab — a sizzling platter of buttery rice, succulent kebabs, and a fried egg on top. The old-school ambience, complete with uniformed waiters and vintage decor, adds to the experience. Be prepared to wait — it's always packed!

3. Arsalan

No trip to Kolkata is complete without a plate of its fragrant biryani. Arsalan, a local favourite, serves Kolkata-style biryani with aromatic basmati rice, succulent meat, and the signature soft-boiled potato. The subtle use of spices makes it unique, and the juicy kebabs here are just as famous.

Kolkata biryani. Photo: iStock

4. Terreti Bazaar

This street-side food market, a remnant of Kolkata's once-thriving Chinese community, is a dream for early risers. From steaming pork momos to fishball soup and prawn dumplings, it's an authentic taste of the city's Chinatown. The market winds up by 8 AM, so get there early!

5. Nizam's

This is where Kolkata's iconic kathi roll — flaky paratha wrapped around juicy kebabs — was invented. With a perfect balance of spice, smokiness, and buttery goodness, it's the ultimate grab-and-go snack. The bustling, no-frills eatery may not look fancy, but its legendary rolls have been winning hearts for decades.

Where To Shop In Kolkata:

1. New Market

Built in the British era, New Market is a maze of over 2,000 shops selling everything from trendy clothes to traditional Bengali sarees, exotic spices, and antiques. Bargaining is a must, and exploring its chaotic lanes is an adventure in itself. Don't leave without trying Nahoum's famous plum cake!

2. Gariahat

For authentic Bengali sarees like tant, jamdani, and baluchari, Gariahat is the place to be. Lined with street stalls and boutique stores, this area is a saree lover's paradise. Whether you're looking for handwoven silk or lightweight cotton, you'll find exquisite pieces at reasonable prices.

College Street. Photo: iStock

3. Kumartuli

Known for its skilled artisans, Kumartuli is where Kolkata's famous Durga idols are crafted. The narrow alleys are filled with clay idols in various stages of completion, making it a fascinating place to explore. If you love handcrafted art, you can even pick up miniature idols as souvenirs.

4. College Street

Imagine an entire street lined with booksellers, where you can score anything from rare first editions to cheap textbooks. College Street is a paradise for bibliophiles, with the iconic Indian Coffee House serving as a hub for intellectual debates and endless cups of filter coffee.

Weather In Kolkata (Best Time To Visit):

Kolkata's summers (April to June) are hot and humid, and the monsoons (July to September) bring unpredictable downpours. The best time to visit is between October and March when the weather is pleasant, and the city is at its festive best. If you can, time your visit around Durga Puja-the biggest celebration of the year, when Kolkata turns into a massive open-air carnival.

Park Street. Photo: iStock

How To Reach Kolkata:

By Air

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport connects Kolkata to major cities in India and abroad. It's about 17 km from the city centre, with prepaid taxis and app-based cabs readily available.

By Rail

Howrah and Sealdah are Kolkata's main railway stations, with trains coming in from all over India. The Howrah Bridge connects Howrah station to the main city.

By Road

Kolkata has a well-connected road network with buses and taxis running from nearby cities like Durgapur, Siliguri, and Bhubaneswar. The Esplanade bus terminus is the central hub.

Getting Around In Kolkata:

Kolkata's transport is a mix of the old and new. The yellow Ambassador taxis are iconic but often overcharge-opt for app-based cabs for convenience. The metro is cheap and efficient, while the city's famous trams offer a nostalgic ride through time. For short distances, hop onto a rickshaw or take a ferry across the Hooghly River for a scenic shortcut.