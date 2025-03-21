IPL 2025 In Kolkata: 5 Must-Visit Cultural And Historical Landmarks Near Eden Gardens

Kolkata is an experience in itself that blends history, culture, and an undeniable charm that lingers in every street and alleyway. With its colonial-era architecture, vibrant markets, and deep-rooted traditions, the city has a way of making you feel like you've stepped into a living museum. And if you happen to be near Eden Gardens-whether cheering for your favourite cricket team or simply exploring the area — you're perfectly positioned to soak in some of Kolkata's most iconic landmarks. From grand colonial structures to serene riverside spots, these five must-visit places near Eden Gardens showcase the city's rich and fascinating past.

Here Are 5 Must-Visit Landmarks Near Eden Gardens In Kolkata:

1. Victoria Memorial

A trip to central Kolkata is incomplete without gazing up at the grand white marble facade of the Victoria Memorial. Built in honour of Queen Victoria, this architectural masterpiece is a blend of Indo-Saracenic, Mughal, and British styles, making it one of the most stunning landmarks in India. The sprawling gardens surrounding the monument provide the perfect setting for an evening stroll, while the museum inside houses rare artefacts, paintings, and sculptures from the British era. If you visit in the evening, you can catch the light and sound show that brings Kolkata's colonial past to life.

Distance from Eden Gardens: 2 km

2. St. Paul's Cathedral

A short ride from Eden Gardens, St. Paul's Cathedral stands tall as one of Kolkata's finest examples of Gothic architecture. With its stunning stained-glass windows and intricate wooden carvings, this 19th-century church is a peaceful retreat from the city's chaos. Step inside to admire the high vaulted ceilings and grand altar, or take a quiet moment in the tranquil gardens outside. The cathedral is especially magical during Christmas, when it's beautifully illuminated and hosts midnight mass.

Distance from Eden Gardens: 3 km

St. Paul's Cathedral. Photo: iStock

3. Indian Museum

Think museums are boring? Not this one. The Indian Museum, founded in 1814, is the oldest and largest museum in India. Housing everything from ancient Egyptian mummies to Mughal weaponry, it's a treasure trove for history buffs. The six sections cover anthropology, archaeology, zoology, and more, with the Ashoka Pillar and the Fossil Gallery being major highlights. Even if you're not a history geek, the sheer diversity of exhibits makes it a fascinating place to visit.

Distance from Eden Gardens: 1.5 km

4. Princep Ghat

If you're looking for a spot that perfectly blends history and serenity, Princep Ghat is the place. Built in 1841 along the banks of the Hooghly River, this colonial-era structure is a favourite hangout spot for locals. Whether you want to sip chai by the river, take a boat ride at sunset, or simply sit and watch the world go by, Princep Ghat offers a slice of old Kolkata's charm. The beautifully lit Vidyasagar Setu in the background makes it even more picturesque.

Distance from Eden Gardens: 1.8 km

Princep Ghat. Photo: iStock

5. Marble Palace

Tucked away in North Kolkata, Marble Palace is one of the city's best-kept secrets. This 19th-century mansion, built by Raja Rajendra Mullick, is an architectural marvel, featuring grand chandeliers, Venetian glasswork, and a staggering collection of European paintings. What's more? There's even a mini zoo on the premises, with peacocks and exotic birds roaming the gardens. Entry is free, but you'll need a special permit from the West Bengal Tourism Office-so plan accordingly!

Distance from Eden Gardens: 4 km