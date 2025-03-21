From Kolkata To Lucknow: Exploring The 13 Host Cities Of IPL 2025

Cricket fan or not, you must be aware of the upcoming 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per an announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), all 74 matches will be played across 13 venues. The first match will be held between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. With that being said, the 13 cities — from the bustling Mumbai streets to the royal grandeur of Jaipur — have a charm of their own. Here's your ultimate travel guide to these destinations if you are planning to visit any one of them.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The City of Joy is bestowed with a rich cultural heritage that can be felt in the air and the warmth of the people. You can marvel at the architectural mastery of the Victoria Memorial, or take a relaxing walk at Princep Ghat. The bustling lanes of New Market can be on the cards too.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

When we think of Hyderabad, an image of lip-smacking biryani pops into our mind. Apart from that, the City of Nizams is known for its iconic 16th-century Charminar, the Golconda Fort and the Ramoji Film City. The Laad Bazaar, offering exquisite shopping items, is a must-visit too.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Beyond the reverberating cricket chants, Chennai presents tourists with picturesque vistas of Marina Beach and the ancient temple of Kapaleeshwarar. The city's culinary scene including crispy dosas and filter coffee also draws people in large numbers.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy AC-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

This coastal paradise houses golden sand beaches and rolling hills, making it a suitable getaway for many. The scenic RK Beach and the historic Submarine Museum is a blend of both relaxation and thrill. You can also visit Araku Valley and take pictures of the cascading waterfalls.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Sabarmati Ashram is one of the key highlights of Ahmedabad. Next is the stunning Adalaj Stepwell — a 5-story deep stepwell adorned with carvings of deities, flowers and geometric patterns. Do not forget to take a stroll through the bustling Manek Chowk relishing lip-smacking street food.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

From visiting the iconic landmarks (Red Fort, India Gate, Qutub Minar), to shopping your heart out at Sarojini Market and Karol Bagh and witnessing the marvellous Akshardham temple to embarking on a food trail at Connaught Place, there's so much to do in the National Capital that you will be left spoilt for choice.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai, the City of Dreams, never disappoints with its fascinating hotspots. The street food scene here is to die for. Additionally, the majestic Gateway of India and the vibrant Marine Drive promise an unforgettable experience.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

When in Bengaluru, do take some time out to learn about the rich heritage of the Bangalore Palace and its Tudor-style architecture. The Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Cubbon Park and the Film City are some other attractions.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur aka the Pink City is blessed with a regal vibe thanks to the city's mesmerisng palaces and forts. In this case, the Amber Fort, the Hawa Mahal, the City Palace, and the Jantar Mantar deserve a special mention. Bapu and Johari Bazaar are ideal for a wonderful shopping experience.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

Are you a mountain person? Then Dharmshala should be your place to be. Nestled in the Himalayas, Dharamshala houses the tranquil Namgyal Monastery and the Tibetan Museum. Adventure-seekers can embark on the Triund Trek or witness the beauty of the Bhagsu Waterfall.

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Chandigarh's beauty lies in its serene gardens and lakes (read: Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and Rose Garden). Additionally, there are plenty of quaint cafes to enjoy some downtime.

BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknowi biryani is a flavourful concoction that makes our mouths water. But when in the city, you can also immerse yourself in the rich history by visiting the spectacular Bara Imambara and Rumi Darwaza. Shopping enthusiasts can buy chikankari embroidered pieces.