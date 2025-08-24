Toddler Raped By Neighbour In Delhi; Found Naked, Covered In Blood By Mother

A one-year-old girl was raped by a 32-year-old man in Delhi today, officials said. The incident took place in the Bijwasan area of Delhi around 9;00 AM.

According to the child's mother, a tenant living near her house took her daughter to his room.

After a short while, when the child's cries were heard, she rushed to the accused's room which was locked from inside. When she managed to finally open the door the child was found in a naked state, covered in blood.

The victim's family immediately informed the Kapashera police station after which police reached the spot and arrested the accused who has been identified as Sudhir, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Police are currently probing the matter and further investigation is underway.