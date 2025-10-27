Top Court Wants CBI To Probe Digital Arrests As Centre Flags Thailand Links

A doctor working at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital was raped by a man posing as an Army officer, police sources told NDTV Monday.

The man - Aarav from the Delhi's Chhatarpur - worked as a delivery person but posed as a Lieutenant when he struck up a conversation with the doctor on Instagram. A few conversations later the two exchanged phone numbers and began chatting on WhatsApp, the police said.

Aarav claimed to be posted in Jammu and Kashmir; he even sent photos of himself in an 'Army uniform'.

Earlier this month Aarav claimed to have travelled to Delhi and visited the doctor's home in the city's Masjid Moth area. He is accused of having drugged her food at that meeting and then raping her.

The doctor regained consciousness and filed a complaint at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station on October 16. The police arrested the accused after a raid on several locations in Chattarpur.

During interrogation, Aarav revealed he had purchased an Army uniform from a shop to deceive the doctor.

This is the second shocking case of sexual assault against a doctor in the past few days.

In Maharashtra's Satara district, a doctor working at a district hospital died by suicide last week. She left behind notes accusing a local policeman, Sub Inspector Gopal Badane and others of harassment. She claimed Badane raped her multiple times over a five-month period and another man, Prashant Bankar, mentally harassed her.

Badane was arrested Saturday evening hours; he surrendered at the Phaltanpur Rural Police Station. Bankar had been apprehended a few hours earlier, the police said.

READ | Twist In Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Woman's False Autopsy Report Claim

The doctor, from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night.