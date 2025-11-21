Worker, 31, Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Cops

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl after she entered his room while playing in outer North Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Friday.

The girl, who resisted the assault, managed to free herself after pulling the accused's hair before running out to alert her mother, who then informed the police, they said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received on November 18. A police team was dispatched, but upon arrival, officers found that both the victim and the accused had already been brought to the police station by the locals.

The accused, Nagar, is a native of Paudi Garhwal district in Uttarakhand, is unmarried and works as a labourer in a steel factory in the Samaypur area, officials said.

According to police, the victim resides with her parents in a rented room in a four-storey building. While playing with other children, the victim entered the accused's room after the other children dispersed.

The accused grabbed the girl's hand and forced her onto a bed.

The girl resisted, shouting and pulling his hair, and managed to escape to alert her mother, who informed the police, an officer said.

The minor was taken to Burari Hospital for a medical examination.

Based on initial findings, an FIR has been registered under section 64 (rape) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)