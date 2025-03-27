7 Indian Destinations To Avoid In Peak Summer

Summer in India can be brutal. With temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius, stepping outside feels like walking straight into an oven. The relentless heat, sweaty discomfort, and scorching pavements can turn travel into a test of endurance rather than enjoyment. While some destinations offer a cool escape, others become unbearably hot, making sightseeing a miserable experience. Unless you enjoy melting like an ice lolly in the sun, it's best to avoid certain places until the weather is kinder. From sweltering cities to blazing deserts, here are some Indian destinations you should skip during peak summer and save for cooler months.

Here Are 7 Indian Destinations To Avoid This Summer:

1. Rajasthan

Rajasthan is gorgeous, no doubt — majestic forts, stunning palaces, and a cultural richness that's hard to beat. But in peak summer? Absolute furnace mode. Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Udaipur all see temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius. Even the night air feels like someone left the oven door open. If you must visit, stick to early mornings and spend the rest of the day hugging an air conditioner.

Better Alternative: Head to the hills instead-Shimla, Manali, or Mount Abu (Rajasthan's only hill station).

Rajasthan. Photo: iStock

2. Delhi

Delhi in summer is a test of patience and hydration levels. Between the unrelenting sun, scorching pavements, and dust storms that slap you out of nowhere, sightseeing becomes a survival sport. India Gate? Too hot. Chandni Chowk? A sauna. Even the metro stations start feeling like hotboxes. And let's not even get started on the loo (hot, dry winds) that make stepping outside feel like walking into a hairdryer.

Better Alternative: Escape to the cool mountain breeze of Mussoorie or Nainital.

3. Agra

Sure, the Taj Mahal is a must-visit, but not when the sun is out with a vengeance. The massive marble structure reflects heat like a mirror, turning the area into a literal hotbed. Walking around in 45 degrees Celsius with no shade? Hard pass. Even the Yamuna River nearby looks like it's evaporating.

Better Alternative: Visit in winter, or if you're desperate, visit the Taj Mahal at sunrise before the city turns into an oven.

Agra. Photo: iStock

4. Chennai

Chennai is humid all year round, but summer takes things to another level. Step outside, and within minutes, you're drenched — except it's not rain, it's your own sweat. The beaches feel like steam rooms, and sightseeing becomes a sticky, uncomfortable experience. Plus, good luck enjoying that famous filter coffee when all you crave is an ice bath.

Better Alternative: Try Ooty or Kodaikanal for a much-needed cool-down.

5. Varanasi

Varanasi's spiritual vibe is incredible, but summer turns it into a literal hot mess. The narrow lanes trap heat, the ghats feel like frying pans, and even the Ganges looks too warm for comfort. Unless you enjoy being drenched in sweat while navigating crowds, it's best to push this trip to cooler months.

Better Alternative: Head to Rishikesh, where you can chill by the Ganges without the scorching heat.

Gujarat. Photo: iStock

6. Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kutch are amazing places to visit-but not when the temperatures hit 48 degrees Celsius. Even the famous Rann of Kutch, which looks dreamy under the moonlight in winter, becomes a shimmering, unbearable desert in summer. The stepwells and forts are stunning, but trust me, you'll be running for the nearest air-conditioned room instead of admiring the architecture.

Better Alternative: Sikkim, Meghalaya, or even Himachal Pradesh offer the perfect cool-weather escape.

7. Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Pench are some of India's best wildlife reserves, but summer safaris are no joke. The heat is relentless, and spotting tigers means sitting in an open jeep, baking under the sun. Even cities like Gwalior and Khajuraho are best avoided unless you enjoy sightseeing while drenched in sweat.

Better Alternative: Visit these reserves in winter or monsoon when the weather is pleasant, and the wildlife is still active.