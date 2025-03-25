6 Breathtaking Ropeways In India With Views Worth The Ride

India's diverse landscapes offer some of the most breathtaking views, and there's no better way to take them in than from a ropeway. Suspended high above valleys, rivers, and forests, these cable cars provide a unique mix of adventure and stunning scenery. Whether you're soaring over snow-covered mountains, lush green meadows, or bustling hill towns, each ride offers a fresh perspective of India's natural beauty. From the Himalayas to the Western Ghats, India's ropeways aren't just about getting from one place to another — they turn the journey itself into an unforgettable experience. Here are six of the most spectacular ones.

Here Are 6 Must-Visit Ropeways In India:

1. Gulmarg Gondola, Jammu & Kashmir

If heaven had a cable car, it would look a lot like the Gulmarg Gondola. One of the highest in the world, this two-stage ropeway lifts you to 4,200 metres above sea level, offering unparalleled views of the snow-covered Apharwat Peak and the pristine meadows below. In winter, it's a skier's dream, while in summer, the lush green landscapes are equally mesmerising. Either way, this ride is pure magic.

Good To Know: The second phase (Gulmarg to Apharwat) gives the most stunning panoramic views.

2. Auli Ropeway, Uttarakhand

Connecting Joshimath to the breathtaking ski slopes of Auli, this 4-km-long cable car is an absolute stunner. As you ascend, the sight of the Himalayan giants like Nanda Devi and Trishul unfolding before your eyes is simply surreal. The ride feels like a slow-motion postcard, with thick deodar forests, vast snowfields, and golden sunsets making it an unmissable experience.

Good To Know: Go during winter (December to February) for snowy landscapes, and in summer for clear views of the Himalayas.

Gulmarg Gondola. Photo: iStock

3. Rajgir Ropeway, Bihar

For an offbeat adventure, the Rajgir Ropeway in Bihar is unlike any other. Instead of enclosed cabins, this vintage-style ropeway offers India's only single-seat chairlifts, making you feel like you're floating mid-air. The ride takes you up to Vishwa Shanti Stupa, a serene Buddhist site with sweeping views of the Rajgir hills. The experience is simple yet exhilarating, perfect for those who love an old-school thrill.

Good To Know: This is one of the oldest ropeways in India, dating back to the 1960s.

4. Solang Valley Ropeway, Himachal Pradesh

Solang Valley is already an adventure playground, but its cable car ride is the cherry on top. The ropeway whisks you up to an altitude of 3,200 metres, offering spellbinding views of the snow-covered Dhauladhar range. In winter, you'll glide over frozen landscapes, while summer brings endless green valleys dotted with wildflowers. And if you're up for more action, paragliding and skiing are right at your feet.

Good To Know: The ride is even better at sunrise or sunset when the mountains glow in shades of pink and gold.

Gangtok Ropeway. Photo: iStock

5. Gangtok Ropeway, Sikkim

No trip to Sikkim's capital is complete without taking its iconic ropeway. Running between Deorali and Tashiling, this short yet spectacular ride offers bird's-eye views of Gangtok, with the Kanchenjunga range towering in the distance. On a clear day, you'll see the entire city laid out like a miniature painting. It's a must-do, especially for first-time visitors.

Good To Know: Visit between October and May when the skies are clearer, and the mountains are at their most photogenic.

6. Mansa Devi Ropeway, Uttarakhand

Pilgrimage meets panoramic beauty at Mansa Devi Ropeway in Haridwar. The cable car ride to Mansa Devi Temple is short but absolutely worth it, offering stunning aerial views of the Ganges, the sprawling Haridwar town, and the surrounding hills. It's a popular choice for those looking to skip the steep trek to the temple while still enjoying a mesmerising visual treat.

Good To Know: Try to visit early in the morning to avoid long queues and catch the Ganges shimmering in the soft sunlight.