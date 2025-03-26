Eid 2025: 7 Best Places To Celebrate Eid In India For A Festive Getaway

Eid in India is a grand celebration, bringing together faith, culture, and a deep sense of community. The streets buzz with energy, from bustling markets adorned with lights to the irresistible scent of biryani and kebabs filling the air. Families gather for prayers, feasts, and festivities, making it a time of joy and togetherness. Whether it's the grandeur of Old Delhi, the royal feasts of Lucknow, or the scenic serenity of Srinagar, each city offers a unique way to experience the festival. If you're wondering where to soak in the best Eid vibes this year (March 31-April 1, 2025), these destinations promise an unforgettable celebration.

Here Are 7 Best Eid Getaways In India:

1. Lucknow

The City of Nawabs knows how to do Eid in style. Picture this: Men in crisp white kurtas walking towards the iconic Aishbagh Eidgah for prayers, the streets lined with vendors selling sheer khurma, kebabs sizzling on open grills, and the aroma of Lucknowi biryani filling the air. Head to Chowk Bazaar for a food trail like no other — kebabs, kormas, and melt-in-your-mouth shahi tukda await. For a truly royal experience, visit the Bara Imambara, where the grandeur of Mughal architecture sets the perfect backdrop for this joyous occasion.

Bara Imambara, Lucknow. Photo: iStock

2. Delhi

Eid in Delhi is best experienced in Old Delhi, where Jama Masjid becomes the heart of the celebrations. Thousands gather here for prayers, and as soon as they end, the streets transform into a food lover's paradise. From the legendary karahi gosht at Karim's to buttery nihari at Kallu Nihari, this is where Eid feasting reaches another level. Don't miss Chandni Chowk, where the festive buzz is contagious. Shop for embroidered kurtas, enjoy the best phirni in Matia Mahal, and soak in the electric atmosphere of Delhi's most vibrant neighbourhood.

3. Hyderabad

If there's one city that takes Eid celebrations seriously, it's Hyderabad. Home to the world-famous Hyderabadi biryani, this city is a must-visit for anyone who loves a good festive feast. Post-prayer, head straight to Madina Building or Shah Ghouse for a plate of the most flavourful biryani you'll ever have. Eid shopping here is next level, especially at Laad Bazaar, where you can pick up colourful bangles, silk dupattas, and handcrafted footwear. The Mecca Masjid, one of India's oldest and grandest mosques, is the perfect place to witness the spiritual essence of the festival.

Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad. Photo: iStock

4. Mumbai

Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road during Eid is an experience in itself. The entire stretch turns into a food carnival, with stalls serving everything from juicy seekh kebabs to creamy malpua. Head to Bademiya for the city's best kebabs or Noor Mohammadi Hotel for the iconic nalli nihari. The Eid rush at Minara Masjid and the colourful lanes of Bhendi Bazaar make the city's festive energy even more special. If shopping is on your mind, Colaba Causeway and Crawford Market are perfect for some last-minute Eid outfit hunting.

5. Srinagar

Eid in Srinagar is as peaceful as it is beautiful. The morning prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine are a sight to behold, with thousands gathering against the stunning backdrop of Dal Lake. While the celebrations here are more serene, the feasting is just as grand — rogan josh, yakhni, and goshtaba take centre stage on every Kashmiri Eid menu. A post-lunch shikara ride on Dal Lake or a stroll through the Mughal Gardens is the perfect way to soak in the festive spirit, away from the city's hustle.

Hazratbal Shrine, Srinagar. Photo: iStock

6. Kolkata

Kolkata's Park Circus and New Market come alive during Eid, offering a delightful mix of food, fashion, and festivity. The highlight? A visit to Zam Zam or Arsalan for the most heavenly Kolkata-style biryani. For dessert, nothing beats savouring a bowl of sutarfeni or a plate of sewai from the local sweet shops. The city's rich heritage makes Eid extra special, with stunning mosques like Nakhoda Masjid adding to the festive atmosphere. Whether it's the food, shopping, or cultural blend, Kolkata delivers a one-of-a-kind Eid experience.

7. Bhopal

Bhopal's Taj-ul-Masajid, one of the largest mosques in Asia, is where thousands gather for Eid prayers. The city's Eid festivities are deeply rooted in Mughlai traditions, and the food scene is simply irresistible. Mutton rezala, keema samosas, and sheermal are must-tries during this time. For those who love street food, Chatori Gali is the place to be. It's a whirlwind of flavours, aromas, and festive cheer, making it an unmissable part of Eid in Bhopal.

Taj-ul-Masajid. Photo: iStock

Eid in India is an experience filled with warmth, tradition, and mouthwatering food. Whether you're craving biryani in Hyderabad, kebabs in Lucknow, or the scenic beauty of Srinagar, there's a destination waiting to make your Eid celebrations unforgettable.