Holi 2025: 9 Unique Holi Traditions And Rituals Across India You Need To See To Believe

No two Holi celebrations in India are the same. In one town, women playfully chase men away with sticks, while in another, flower petals rain down like confetti. Some communities turn the festival into a musical gathering, while others take to the streets in dazzling processions. From the electrifying Lathmar Holi of Uttar Pradesh to the serene, song-filled Kumaoni Holi in the hills of Uttarakhand, each region brings its own flavour to the festival. Whether drenched in turmeric water or dancing to drumbeats, Holi in India is a kaleidoscope of traditions, each more exciting than the last.

9 Holi Traditions To Celebrate The Festival Of Colours Like Never Before:

1. Lathmar Holi

Where: Barsana And Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh

Ever seen women playfully beating up men with sticks? That's exactly what happens in Lathmar Holi! Inspired by Hindu mythology, this tradition sees women from Barsana wielding laths (bamboo sticks) while men from Nandgaon try to dodge them-all in good fun, of course. It's a riot of laughter, teasing, and playful banter, followed by vibrant colour play.

2. Huranga

Where: Baldeo, Uttar Pradesh

If Lathmar Holi sounds intense, wait till you hear about Huranga! Held at the Dauji Temple near Mathura, this event sees men and women engaging in a colourful, chaotic wrestling match. Women chase men, tearing their clothes (yes, really!) before dousing them in colour. It's messy, crazy, and downright hilarious.

3. Phoolon Wali Holi

Where: Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Think Holi is just about gulal? Phoolon Wali Holi swaps powdered colours for fresh flower petals, turning the celebration into something straight out of a Bollywood dream sequence. Held at the famous Banke Bihari Temple, it's a short but magical experience where flowers rain down as devotional songs play in the background.

Phoolon Wali Holi. Photo: iStock

4. Rang Panchami

Where: Maharashtra And Madhya Pradesh

If you thought Holi was just a one-day affair, think again! In Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the real colour play happens five days after Holika Dahan, on Rang Panchami. It's a more spiritual take on the festival, where people believe the colours purify the soul and bring divine blessings.

5. Shigmo

Where: Goa

Goa's version of Holi, Shigmo, blends colour play with folk performances, street parades, and larger-than-life floats. It's like a Holi-meets-Carnival spectacle, with traditional Goan dances, music, and vibrant costumes. If you want to experience Holi with a tropical twist, Shigmo is where you need to be.

6. Manjal Kuli

Where: Kerala

In Kerala, Holi takes on a sunny, beachy vibe with Manjal Kuli, where people drench each other in turmeric-infused water. Organised by the Kudumbi community, this festival gives Holi a golden glow, with traditional music and dance adding to the coastal charm.

7. Dhol Jatra

Where: West Bengal And Odisha

In West Bengal and Odisha, Holi is celebrated as Dhol Jatra, a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha. It's not just about colours-people dance in massive processions, beating dhols (drums) and singing devotional songs. If you love music and Holi, this rhythmic celebration is a must-see!

Rang Panchami. Photo: iStock

8. Yaoshang

Where: Manipur

In Manipur, Holi merges with Yaoshang, a six-day festival that kicks off with a bonfire and involves colour play, folk performances, and even sports competitions! The highlight? The Thabal Chongba, a traditional dance where people hold hands and groove to folk music under the full moon.

9. Kumaoni Holi

Where: Kumaon Region, Uttarakhand

Forget loud DJs-Kumaoni Holi in Uttarakhand is all about classical music, community singing, and spiritual gatherings. Celebrated in three forms-Baithaki Holi (sitting), Khari Holi (standing), and Mahila Holi (women's gathering)-this version of Holi is a sophisticated, soulful affair, set against the stunning Himalayan backdrop.