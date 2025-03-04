Holi Travel Checklist: 9 Must-Have Essentials For A Fun, Mess-Free Holi Trip

An explosion of colours, chaotic water fights, and unfiltered joy — Holi in India is truly exceptional. But let's be real, while playing with gulal and grooving to dhol beats sounds dreamy, dealing with stained skin, soggy clothes, and unexpected sunburns is the not-so-fun part. Well, a Holi trip should be all about carefree fun so don't let colour chaos and last-minute hiccups ruin your fun! Whether you're heading to Mathura for the grand celebrations, Pushkar for its lakeside revelry, or just a weekend getaway with friends, packing smart is the key. From waterproof pouches to organic skin shields, this list will make sure you're all set for a carefree Holi trip.

Here Are 9 Travel Essentials For Your Holi Trip:

1. The Right Clothes

Holi and white outfits are a match made in heaven, but choosing the right fabric is just as important. Opt for light cotton or linen clothes — they're breathable and won't stick to your skin when drenched. Avoid synthetic fabrics that turn clingy and uncomfortable when wet. Also, don't bring your designer whites unless you want permanent neon souvenirs! Pack a spare set of clothes for a quick post-Holi change, especially if you're out in crowded festival spots.

2. Skin And Hair Protection

We all love Holi colours — until they refuse to come off our skin! Apply a generous layer of coconut or olive oil on your face, arms, and legs before heading out. This creates a protective barrier and makes washing off colours easier. For your hair, go for a leave-in conditioner or oil to prevent colours from seeping into the strands. Trust us, your post-Holi shower will be a breeze!

3. Sunglasses

Protecting your eyes is a Holi essential people often overlook. Sunglasses act as a shield against flying gulal and water splashes that can cause irritation. Choose a pair with UV protection if you're celebrating outdoors — bonus points if they're cheap and sturdy, so you won't be heartbroken if they get stained or lost in the crowd.

4. Waterproof Phone Pouch

Your phone will be your best friend for capturing colourful selfies and fun moments, so keeping it safe is non-negotiable. Invest in a good-quality waterproof pouch to prevent water, colour, and dust from sneaking into your device. Pro tip: Touchscreen-compatible pouches make clicking pictures and answering calls a lot easier without removing your phone.

Photo: iStock

5. Sunscreen

A Holi trip often means hours in the sun, which means sunburns are a real threat. A waterproof, high-SPF sunscreen (preferably SPF 50 or above) is your best defence against UV damage. Apply it at least 20 minutes before stepping out, and reapply every few hours, especially if you're sweating or getting drenched in water fights.

6. Comfortable Footwear

Ditch those fancy sneakers and opt for comfortable, waterproof footwear like floaters or rubber sandals. You'll be dealing with wet, slippery streets, so shoes with a good grip are a must. Avoid flip-flops — they tend to slide off or get stuck in muddy patches.

7. Eco-Friendly Colours

While most public Holi celebrations use synthetic colours, carrying your own organic gulal is a smart move. Natural, plant-based colours are skin-friendly, non-toxic, and won't leave you scrubbing your skin for days. Plus, they're better for the environment-so you get to have fun and be responsible!

8. A Small First-Aid Kit

With all the running, dancing, and water splashing, minor cuts and bruises are inevitable. Keep a small pouch with antiseptic wipes, band-aids, and painkillers. Also, if you have sensitive skin, carry an anti-allergic cream in case of any reactions to colours.

9. Wet Wipes And Tissues

Holi can get messy — there's no escaping that! Wet wipes and tissues are lifesavers for cleaning off colour smudges, freshening up after the festivities, and wiping your hands before munching on some festive treats. Go for biodegradable options to keep things eco-friendly.