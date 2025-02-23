Holi 2025: 6 Easy International Trips From India For The Perfect Holi Long Weekend

A long Holi weekend is the perfect excuse for a quick international getaway — no endless planning, no visa drama, just pure fun! Skip the crowded staycations and take off to stunning international destinations that are just a short flight away. Whether you're craving sun-soaked beaches, buzzing street markets, or cityscapes straight out of a postcard, there's a trip for every vibe. The best part? These places are budget-friendly and hassle-free when it comes to visas. Why stick to the usual celebrations when you could be soaking up sunsets and shopping the Holi long weekend (March 14-16) away in a new country instead?

Also Read: Holi 2025: 7 Places Where Holi Is A Celebration Of Colours And Chaos

Here Are 6 International Destinations For A Quick Trip From India:

1. Sri Lanka

If you're craving a mix of adventure and relaxation, Sri Lanka is the perfect pick. A short flight from India, this island nation has something for every kind of traveller. Spend your days lounging on the golden beaches of Bentota or Mirissa, sipping Ceylon tea in the misty hills of Nuwara Eliya, or chasing waterfalls in Ella. Colombo's buzzing nightlife and Galle's colonial charm make for a well-rounded trip. Plus, Indian passport holders get a visa on arrival, so no long paperwork nightmares!

Sri Lanka. Photo: iStock

2. Singapore

Singapore might be small, but it packs in a whole lot of fun! From jaw-dropping views at Marina Bay Sands to the futuristic Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, this city is straight out of a sci-fi movie. Foodies can go crazy over laksa, chilli crab, and the famous Hainanese chicken rice at hawker centres. For some thrill, hop on the roller coasters at Universal Studios or take a night safari. The best part? A long weekend is enough to tick off all the must-sees without feeling rushed.

Singapore. Photo: iStock

3. Malaysia

Malaysia is all about variety-you can sip on teh tarik in Kuala Lumpur while admiring the Petronas Towers one day and be lounging on the beaches of Langkawi the next. The street food in Penang is legendary, and if you love adventure, head to the Cameron Highlands for tea plantations and fresh strawberries. Visa? Super easy — just apply online for an e-visa or get a visa on arrival.

Malaysia. Photo: iStock

4. Indonesia

Yes, Bali is an option even for a short trip! With a well-planned itinerary, you can catch a sunset at Uluwatu, grab smoothie bowls in Canggu, and soak in Ubud's lush rice terraces — all in just a few days. If Bali feels too far, try Batam, a lesser-known but gorgeous island just a ferry ride away from Singapore. No visa stress either — Indians get a visa on arrival!

Also Read: 7 Best Beaches In Bali That Are Perfect For Some Sun, Sand, And Surf

Indonesia. Photo: iStock

5. Thailand

No list is complete without Thailand! Whether you're up for Bangkok's crazy nightlife, Phuket's beach clubs, or Chiang Mai's laid-back vibe, there's something for everyone. Koh Samui and Krabi offer postcard-perfect beaches, and if you want to take it easy, Thai massages and floating markets are always a good idea. Plus, visa on arrival makes it an easy-breezy trip.

Thailand. Photo: iStock

6. Vietnam

Vietnam is one of those places where your money stretches a little further, and a weekend here feels like a dream. Hanoi's Old Quarter is a paradise for food lovers (hello, banh mi and egg coffee!), while Ha Long Bay's limestone karsts make for a surreal boat ride. Ho Chi Minh City's buzzing streets and rooftop bars offer the perfect mix of culture and fun. Indian travellers can easily get an e-visa online, making it a no-fuss choice.