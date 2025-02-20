7 Best Beaches In Bali That Are Perfect For Some Sun, Sand, And Surf

Bali isn't just a tropical island-it's a mood, a lifestyle, and for many, a repeat destination. And if there's one thing that keeps travellers coming back, it's the beaches. Think powdery shores, turquoise waves, and legendary sunsets. But with so many options, how do you know where to go? Whether you're a surfer chasing the perfect wave, a sun-seeker in search of a quiet stretch, or someone who just wants to sip cocktails with their toes in the sand, we've rounded up the best beaches in Bali for every vibe. Here's where to find your perfect beach escape!

Here Are 7 Best Beaches In Bali:

1. Nusa Dua Beach

If pristine sand and calm, crystal-clear waters are your idea of a beach day, Nusa Dua Beach is calling. Located in Bali's most upscale resort area, this beach is as polished as they come — expect manicured shores, high-end beachfront resorts, and virtually no waves, making it perfect for swimming. It's also one of the cleanest beaches on the island, thanks to regular maintenance by nearby hotels. Whether you want to kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or simply lounge under a shady palm, this is where relaxation meets luxury.

Padang Padang Beach. Photo: iStock

2. Padang Padang Beach

Made famous by Eat, Pray, Love, Padang Padang Beach isn't just a Hollywood backdrop — it's a small but stunning stretch of golden sand hidden between dramatic limestone cliffs. You'll need to squeeze through a narrow rock passage to reach it, but once you do, you'll be greeted by calm blue waters and a relaxed beach vibe. It's great for sunbathing, swimming, and beginner surfing. Just be prepared for crowds-this place is no longer a secret!

Suluban Beach. Photo: iStock

3. Suluban Beach

Serious surfers, this one's for you. Suluban Beach, tucked under towering cliffs in Uluwatu, is one of Bali's most iconic surf spots. The waves here aren't for beginners, but even if you're not paddling out, the scenery alone is worth the visit. At low tide, hidden caves and rock pools appear, making it a great spot to explore. And if you stick around for sunset, head up to one of the cliffside bars for a front-row seat to Bali's famous golden hour.

Seminyak Beach. Photo: iStock

4. Seminyak Beach

If you love a good beach club scene, Seminyak Beach is where you need to be. This long stretch of golden sand is lined with some of Bali's most iconic spots — think Potato Head, Ku De Ta, and La Plancha, where bean bags on the sand and colourful cocktails are the norm. The waves here are fun for beginner surfers, but if that's not your thing, just grab a sun lounger and soak in the lively energy. As the sun dips, the beach transforms into one of the best sunset-viewing spots on the island.

Jimbaran Beach. Photo: iStock

5. Jimbaran Beach

Soft sand, gentle waves, and some of the freshest seafood you'll ever eat — Jimbaran Beach is all about simple pleasures. By day, it's a quiet, family-friendly beach perfect for swimming. But as the sun sets, beachfront seafood restaurants light up, offering everything from grilled snapper to massive prawns, served right on the sand. If you're after a sunset dinner with your toes in the sand, this is the place to be.

Bingin Beach. Photo: iStock

6. Bingin Beach

Bingin Beach is Bali's cool, boho surf spot. Tucked away in Uluwatu, it's not the easiest beach to access — you'll need to navigate a steep set of stairs — but the effort is worth it. Once you're there, expect a mix of surfers, yogis, and travellers looking for a slower pace. The waves are best suited for experienced surfers, but even if you're not catching waves, the beachside cafes, rustic bungalows, and chilled-out vibes make this a perfect spot to unwind.

Green Bowl Beach. Photo: iStock

7. Green Bowl Beach

If you're up for a bit of adventure, Green Bowl Beach is one of Bali's most underrated gems. Hidden beneath towering cliffs on the Bukit Peninsula, getting here involves a steep descent down a long flight of stairs — but trust us, it's worth every step. The reward? A secluded stretch of powdery sand, stunning turquoise water, and barely any crowds. The waves here can be strong, making it better suited for experienced swimmers and surfers, but even if you're just here to relax, the surrounding limestone caves offer plenty of shade and photo-worthy spots.