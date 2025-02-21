Holi 2025: 7 Places Where Holi Is A Celebration Of Colours And Chaos

No matter where you go, Holi in India is an experience that hits you — with joy, culture, and of course, colours. Whether you want a royal affair, an artsy celebration, or absolute street chaos, there's a place (and a Holi party) waiting for you. If you're planning to dive into the most vibrant celebration of the year, you need to know where the real party's at. From royal palaces to chaotic streets, here's where Holi gets seriously wild this year (Holi will be celebrated on March 14, 2025). Just wear clothes you never want to see again, keep your phone in a plastic bag, and dive right into the madness!

Also Read: 8 Events You Must Attend In February 2025 In India: Music, Art, Culture, And More

Here Are 7 Best Places To Celebrate Holi In India:

1. Mathura And Vrindavan

If there's one place where Holi is celebrated with all the intensity of a Bollywood climax, it's Mathura and Vrindavan. This is where Lord Krishna supposedly started the whole 'throwing colours' tradition, and the celebrations here stretch for weeks. Start with the Lathmar Holi in Barsana, where women playfully whack men with sticks (yes, really). Then, head to Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple for a Holi that feels more like a mosh pit of colour and devotion. The whole town turns into a swirling storm of gulal, bhajans, and dancing crowds — it's chaotic, messy, and absolutely unmissable.

Photo: iStock

2. Jaipur

If you want Holi with a side of grandeur, Jaipur is where you need to be. The Pink City's City Palace hosts an invite-only Holi celebration featuring elephants, traditional folk performances, and enough royalty to make you feel like you've time-travelled to the Mughal era. But if you're not on the guest list, don't worry-Jaipur's streets are buzzing with colour fights, music, and Holi parties in every corner. Plus, if you need a break from the madness, the city's stunning palaces and forts make for a perfect post-Holi detox.

3. Delhi

Delhi doesn't do things halfway — Holi here is a full-on carnival. From upscale Holi-themed music festivals featuring DJs and rain dances to classic, chaotic street Holi where you will get drenched in coloured water, the capital has it all. Rangwali Holi at Holi Moo Festival is a top pick if you love live music, organic colours, and a mix of locals and travellers going all out. Just a heads-up — Delhi's street Holi can get rowdy, so stick to organised parties if you prefer a slightly less intense experience.

Photo: iStock

Also Read: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: Mumbai Celebrates 25 Years Of Art And Culture

4. Shantiniketan, West Bengal

In West Bengal, Holi is known as Basanta Utsav, and it's celebrated in true Rabindranath Tagore style-with poetry, dance, and music instead of chaos and colour fights. Held at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, this version of Holi is gorgeous — think students dressed in yellow, singing folk songs, and applying colour in the gentlest, most Instagram-worthy way. If you love the idea of a cultured, aesthetically pleasing Holi, this is your spot.

5. Pushkar

Pushkar's Holi celebrations are next-level crazy, and that's exactly why it's one of the most popular spots for travellers. The town is usually known for its sacred Pushkar Lake and serene ghats, but on Holi, it turns into one massive open-air party. Thousands gather in the main square, drenched in colours, dancing to blaring EDM beats, and celebrating with full power. It's got a huge backpacker vibe, so expect a mix of locals and international tourists throwing colours like there's no tomorrow. By afternoon, the madness spills into rooftop cafes, where people continue the party with chai, gujhiya, thandai, and a killer sunset view.

Photo: iStock

6. Anandpur Sahib

If you think Holi is all about colours, wait till you see Hola Mohalla in Punjab. Celebrated a day after Holi in Anandpur Sahib, this Sikh festival swaps colours for impressive martial arts demonstrations. Expect fierce Gatka (Sikh martial arts), horseback stunts, and wrestling matches, all set against the backdrop of devotional music and langar (free community meals). It's Holi, but make it action-packed.

7. Hampi

Holi isn't huge in South India, but Hampi is an exception. This UNESCO-listed city, known for its ancient temple ruins, hosts an unexpected yet legendary Holi party. Backpackers, locals, and tourists gather in the streets, drumming, dancing, and throwing colours against the backdrop of centuries-old monuments. The vibe is super chill, and unlike the more traditional Holi celebrations up north, this one feels like a mix of a music festival and a historical tour — minus the entry fee.