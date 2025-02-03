8 Events You Must Attend In February 2025 In India: Music, Art, Culture, And More

February 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting months in India's cultural and entertainment calendar. The weather has started to get cosier, and it's finally time to get out in the sun for some fun. This month is all about celebrating life, music, and culture in the most vibrant ways possible. Whether you're a local or a traveller, many events are offering a chance to experience India's diversity and creativity. From desert celebrations in Rajasthan to global music acts, there's something for everyone. Whether you're a music lover, a culture enthusiast, or just someone looking for a good time, mark your calendar because February 2025 is all about unforgettable experiences.

Here Are Top 8 Events In India That You Just Can't Miss This February:

Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour

When: Multiple Dates Starting February 8

Where: Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR

Ticket Prices: Starting at INR3,000 for general admission; VIP packages up to INR20,000

Yes, you read that right! Ed Sheeran is bringing his global tour to India in February 2025, and it's going to be massive. While the exact dates and cities are still under wraps, rumours suggest performances in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits, Ed's concerts are a mix of intimacy and grandeur, making them a must-attend for fans. Whether you're singing along to 'Shape of You' or swaying to 'Perfect', this is one musical experience you won't want to miss. Book here.

Photo: Instagram/edhq

India International Music Week, Goa

When: February 4-6

Where: Vagator (Rockpool at W Resort; Echo; Vamos)

Ticket Prices: INR2,000 for single-day passes; INR5,000 for a three-day pass

Goa isn't just about beaches and parties; it's also home to the India International Music Week, a three-day extravaganza that brings together musicians, industry professionals, and music lovers from around the world. Think live performances, panel discussions, and workshops featuring some of the biggest names in the global music scene. The line-up includes electric performances by Tipriti Kharbangar, Roz Angon, OX7GEN, Tracy De Sa, and more)! Whether you're an aspiring musician or just a fan of good music, this event is a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of sound while soaking up Goa's laid-back vibe. Book here.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025, Faridabad

When: February 7-23

Where: Surajkund, Faridabad

Ticket Prices: INR200 for adults; INR100 for children

For a deep dive into India's rich cultural heritage, head to the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad. This annual fair is a vibrant celebration of traditional arts, crafts, and folk performances from across India and around the world. Stroll through colourful stalls showcasing handloom textiles, pottery, jewellery, and more, or enjoy live folk music and dance performances. With food stalls serving regional delicacies, this mela is a feast for all your senses. More info here.

Photo: Instagram/surajundcraftsmela

Mahindra Blues Festival 2025, Mumbai

When: February 8-9

Where: Mehboob Studio, Bandra

Ticket Prices: INR3,500 for single-day passes; INR6,000 for a weekend pass

Blues lovers, rejoice! The Mahindra Blues Festival is back with its 13th edition in Mumbai, and it's bigger and better than ever. Held at the iconic Mehboob Studio, this two-day event features a stellar lineup of international and Indian blues artists. From soulful guitar solos to powerful vocals (think artists and bands like Kanchan Daniel, Taj Farrant, Ruthie Foster, and The Robert Randolph Band), the festival is a tribute to the genre's rich history and evolving sound. Pair that with great food, craft beer, and a buzzing crowd, and you've got yourself a weekend to remember. Book here.

Jaisalmer Desert Festival, Jaisalmer

When: February 9-13

Where: Sam Sand Dunes

Ticket Prices: INR500 for adults; INR200 for children

Step into the golden sands of Jaisalmer for the Desert Festival, a celebration of Rajasthan's vibrant culture and traditions. Picture camel races, turban-tying competitions, and folk performances under the vast desert sky. The festival also features stunning displays of local handicrafts, traditional music, and dance, making it a visual and auditory treat. Don't forget to catch the grand finale, where the desert lights up with fireworks and cultural performances. More info here.

Photo: Instagram/jaisalmerdesert.festival

World Sacred Spirit Festival, Jodhpur

When: February 14

Where: Mehrangarh Fort

Ticket Prices: INR2,500 for general admission; INR5,000 for VIP access

Set against the majestic backdrop of Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort, the World Sacred Spirit Festival is a celebration of music that transcends borders and cultures. This one-day event features performances by artists from around the world, blending traditional and contemporary sounds. From Sufi qawwalis to African drumming, the festival is a soulful experience that will leave you spellbound. Book here.

India Cocktail Week, Delhi-NCR

When: February 22-23

Where: DLF Surface, Gurugram

Ticket Prices: INR1,500 (includes 4 cocktails)

Calling all cocktail enthusiasts! India Cocktail Week 2025 is back in Delhi-NCR, and it's going to be a boozy affair. With masterclasses by top mixologists, innovative cocktail menus, and live music, this event is a paradise for anyone who loves a good drink. Whether you're a fan of classic cocktails or experimental concoctions, you'll find plenty to sip and savour here. Book here.

Photo: Instagram/Courtesy of India Cocktail Week

Taj Mahotsav, Agra

When: February 18-27

Where: Shilpgram, Near Taj Mahal

Ticket Prices: INR100 for adults; INR50 for children

End the month on a high note with the Taj Mahotsav in Agra, a 10-day cultural extravaganza that celebrates India's art, craft, and cuisine. Held near the iconic Taj Mahal, the festival features live performances, traditional crafts, and a food festival showcasing regional delicacies. It's a fantastic way to experience the rich cultural heritage of India while soaking in the beauty of one of the world's most famous landmarks. More info here.