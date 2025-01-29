Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: Mumbai Celebrates 25 Years Of Art And Culture

Mumbai's iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary from January 25 to February 2, 2025. This year's theme, 'Silver', is a grand celebration of art, culture, and heritage. Get ready to immerse yourself in a whirlwind of creativity as the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 (KGAF) has returned for its silver jubilee edition. Spanning nine days, this festival is transforming Mumbai's Kala Ghoda district into a vibrant cultural hub, offering over 300 programmes across 15 categories. From visual arts and dance to literature and culinary delights, there's something for everyone. Whether you're an art aficionado or just looking for a fun day out, KGAF 2025 is the place to be.

Art installations at the festival. Photo: Instagram/virajvvisuals

Everything You Need To Know About Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025:

Since its inception in 1999, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has grown into one of India's biggest and most anticipated cultural celebrations. For its milestone 25th edition, the festival is pulling out all the stops with an electrifying lineup you won't want to miss. It all began with Silver Sitaare Fusion, an awe-inspiring showcase featuring 25 distinct dance styles performed by 55 renowned artists and institutions.

Adding to the celebrations, a special coffee table book was unveiled by actress Sanya Malhotra on the opening day. The book features insights from influential voices like Brinda Miller, Ranjit Hoskote, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This collector's edition highlights the festival's evolution and its imprint on India's creative landscape.

The launch of the coffee table book. Photo: Instagram/kgafest

With 300+ events spanning 14 diverse categories, this year's festival is packed with experiences for every art lover. Whether it's theatre, literature, dance, stand-up comedy, food, visual art, music, or architecture, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 promises an unforgettable cultural extravaganza.

Festival Highlights:

Grand Opening: The festival kicked off with 'Silver Sitaare Fusion', showcasing 25 dance styles by 55 renowned artists and institutions. Additionally, the KGAF Anthem, composed by Shantanu Moitra, will be unveiled, capturing the festival's spirit.

Theatre: Catch productions by stalwarts like Makarand Deshpande, Juhi Babbar, and Akarsh Khurana, offering a mix of classic and contemporary performances.

Literature: Engage in discussions with luminaries such as Devdutt Pattanaik, Gurcharan Das, and Jerry Pinto. Topics range from mythology to modern narratives, ensuring stimulating conversations.

Stand-Up Comedy: Enjoy a dose of laughter with acts like 'Kvizzing with the Comedians' featuring Shreeja Chaturvedi and Kumar Varun.

Live performances at the fest. Photo: Instagram/kgafest

Dance: Be mesmerised by performances from artists like Aditi Mangaldas, Padma Shri Narthaki Nataraj, and Prachee Shah Pandya, showcasing diverse dance forms.

Food: Indulge in culinary creativity with the 'Chefs of Kala Ghoda' segment in collaboration with RPG Foundation. Don't miss the special tribute to Om Puri, featuring a screening of 'The Hundred-Foot Journey' and a fireside chat with his family and friends.

Venues:

The festival sprawls across multiple iconic venues in the Kala Ghoda district.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS): Hosting children's workshops, literature, and art events.

David Sassoon Library And Elphinstone College: Venues for adult literature events.

Yashwantrao Chavan Centre: Theatre performances.

Asiatic Library Steps, Cooperage Bandstand Garden, And Cross Maidan: Musical events.

Registration:

For a detailed schedule and venue information, visit the official KGAF website. Entry to the festival is free, but certain events may require prior registration. Tickets can be booked through BookMyShow.