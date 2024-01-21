Sara Ali Khan's Pretty Pink Lehenga Jazzes Up Wedding Fashion Goals, Her Dance Moves Are A Bonus

Sara's Pretty Pink Lehenga Jazzes Up Wedding Style, Her Dance Is A Bonus

While Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly praised for her stellar acting, her on-point fashion game is something that never fails to catch our attention. Recently, the actress delivered a power-packed dance performance at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, and the video is making waves for all the right reasons. Amidst the discussions about her dance moves, it's hard to ignore the stunning fashion statement she made with her pretty pink lehenga. Reviving up the Barbiecore vibes, Sara opted for an asymmetrical lehenga-style skirt that featured two layers and multiple slits. The flowy high-rise number was adorned with subtle sequin work at the centre of the waist. The actress teamed this traditional yet modern number with a matching pink blouse. It had the sass of a cropped length and the suaveness that came with the full sleeves. The sequin detailing on the blouse, along with the wide neckline, added a dose of pizzazz to Sara's overall look. Her hair was elegantly styled in a high pony hairdo. The on-point glam game sealed the deal on this stunning look.

Sara Ali Khan has an innate ability to captivate desi fashion enthusiasts whenever she wears a lehenga. Previously, she rocked a stunning yellow lehenga set that exuded radiant sunshine vibes. The lehenga skirt was a masterpiece with intricate golden embroidery and delicate sequin work. Gota patti detailing at the hemline and a stylish tie knot hanging from one side of the waist added oomph to her look. The matching blouse featured similar embroidery, short sleeves, and a graceful V-neckline. An organza placed on Sara's shoulder was sweeping the floor. From the accessory department, Sara opted for a traditional choker necklace and bangles. Completing her desi avatar, Sara chose a nude makeup palette and let her hair flow freely.

At the launch of Jio World Plaza, Sara Ali Khan walked down the ramp dripping in 24-carat gold. Her mermaid-style lehenga skirt featured oversized sequin work, while the blouse showcased tasselled gold details. The star's hair, pulled back into a high bun, directed attention to the dazzling outfit. Winged liner, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy lips added the finishing touches to this glamorous look.

Sara Ali Khan's lehenga looks are always in the bookmarks of desi fashionistas.

