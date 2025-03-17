"Unfortunate": Tulsi Gabbard To NDTV On "Missing" Holi Celebrations In India

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who is on a two-day trip to India, on Monday told NDTV that it was "unfortunate" that she missed the Holi celebrations in the country.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, was celebrated on Friday, two days before Ms Gabbard, who follows Hindu tradition, arrived in India.

Asked what Holi means to her, she said it is a "wonderful and colourful" celebration of life and the "connection that we all share as people".

Tulsi Gabbard, 43, who was the first Hindu American elected to the House of Representatives, was appointed last month as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) by US President Donald Trump.

Born in an American-Samoan family and having grown up in Hawaii, she follows the Hindu tradition. Her first name, Tulsi, is a sacred plant in Hinduism.

She swore her oath to enter Congress on the Hindu scripture, Bhagavad Gita.

Ms Gabbard also got married in a Hindu ceremony to a Hawaii-based cinematographer, Abraham Williams.