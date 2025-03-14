Video: SpiceJet Cabin Crew's Holi Dance On Flight Goes Viral, Internet Divided

A video showing SpiceJet cabin crew members dancing to the hit Bollywood song 'Balam Pichkari' on a flight ahead of Holi has gone viral on social media. Shared on the airline's official Instagram handle, the clip shows the cabin crew, dressed in white outfits, dancing in the aisle, while passengers cheer and record the moment. In the caption of the post, the airline clarified that the dance performance was pre-planned and executed on the ground, ensuring full compliance with safety protocols.

"Signature festival, a signature song, and a celebration like no other! Our crew brought Holi to life with an energetic dance, proving that traditions take flight with us! Video was filmed on ground with all safety standards in place," SpiceJet wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 84,000 views and over 5,000 likes. In the comments section, users had mixed reactions. While some appreciated the airline's efforts to keep the festive spirit alive, others were not impressed with the stunt at all.

"Same vibe still remains...as I was a part of this airline too. Proud to be a spicejetter once upon a time," wrote one user. "Other airlines' crew get a holiday today. But SG crew? They are enjoying Holi mid-flight!" commented another.

However, some users criticised the act, calling it "unprofessional".

"Wtf is wrong with them for making their employee's dance like this ????" asked one user. "As a cabin crew member, I don't appreciate it. It's not at all professional," commented another.

"That's not professional at all airlines should maintain some standard just for clout chasing nd attracting more guest compromising with crew's respect is not fair," expressed a third user.

"I wonder who comes up with these ideas and, more importantly, who actually approves them. There's absolutely nothing exciting or creative about this. Where's the decency, the decorum? The poor crew has to put up with this nonsense just because someone in management thought it was a brilliant move," wrote one user. "That's why no one takes cabin crew seriously in India. Please just focus on safety, security and customer service," added another.