"He Didn't Allow Anyone To Help Me": SpiceJet Staffer Hit By Army Officer

A SpiceJet staffer, who was among the four thrashed by an army officer at Srinagar airport, shared his ordeal on Monday, saying he was "just performing" his duty when the "unexpected" incident took place. The bedridden staffer, who had fainted, said that the accused did not even allow other officials to help him.

"I was there at the boarding gate, so I was helping with boarding. We have a 7 kg limit on hand baggage. The army officer had 16 kgs of baggage. He was carrying two bags. When I told him that it is not allowed, he shouted at me. I explained to him the baggage rules, but he kept shouting. When I called my senior and started helping other passengers, he threw his trolley bag at me," the staffer told news agency PTI.

The accused passenger did not stop there, he said.

"He slapped and punched me multiple times. I was bleeding and I fell unconscious. Now I'm seeing in videos that he thrashed other staff members too. He was not allowing anyone to help me either," the airline employee said.

"I was just performing my duty honestly. My fault was that I checked his hand baggage weight. This is why he did this to me. It was completely unexpected. Since July 26, I've been lying in only one position. I have two fractures on my back and I cannot even get up to go to the washroom," he said.

According to the staffer, he has been advised bed rest.

"I had never thought this would ever happen. There are incidents of flight delays, cancellations...we handle this completely. But this was not expected. Not one, he hit four people. Today, this has happened to me, tomorrow, it can happen to anyone. The army officer must be punished," he said.

Four SpiceJet employees were left with "grievous injuries" after the army officer assaulted them at Srinagar airport on July 26. The officer, identified as Ritesh Kumar Singh, repeatedly punched and kicked the airline staff and even attacked one with a queue stand after being told that cabin luggage beyond 7 kgs is allowed at an extra charge, the airline said.

A video showed the officer charging at the SpiceJet staff with an object in his hand and hitting him repeatedly until CISF personnel took him away.

Spicejet says the man in orange (an Army officer) has been booked for this “murderous assault” on its staff at Srinagar airport over payment for excess cabin baggage. Airline says spinal fracture and broken jaw among the injuries. Probe underway. https://t.co/g2QmIPU7eJ — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 3, 2025

"A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025. Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand," the airline said in a statement.

The injured employees were rushed to the hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained, SpiceJet added.

The airline filed a case with the local police and handed over CCTV footage of the incident. They also initiated the process to put the passenger on their no-fly list. The airline further informed the Civil Aviation Ministry about the "murderous assault" and requested action against him.