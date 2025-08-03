Case Against Army Officer And SpiceJet Staffer He Assaulted Over Luggage

A violent clash at the Srinagar airport has led to a police case being filed against an Army officer and a SpiceJet staffer he is accused of assaulting over a dispute concerning excess cabin luggage.

The incident, which occurred on July 26, during the boarding of SpiceJet flight SG-386 bound for Delhi, resulted in serious injuries to four SpiceJet employees, including a spinal fracture and severe jaw injuries.

According to a statement released by SpiceJet, the incident began when the Army officer, identified as Ritesh Kumar Singh, attempted to board the Delhi-bound flight with two pieces of cabin luggage weighing a total of 16 kilograms. Under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations, cabin luggage exceeding 7 kilograms incurs additional charges for domestic flights.

When informed of the excess weight and the associated fee, the officer reportedly refused to comply and attempted to forcibly enter the aerobridge without completing the mandatory boarding process, breaching aviation security protocols.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, responsible for airport security, escorted the officer back to the boarding gate. It was at this point, SpiceJet alleges, that the situation escalated.

The officer became increasingly aggressive, launching a physical assault on four members of the airline's ground staff. The attack involved punches, repeated kicks, and the use of a queue stand as a weapon. According to the airline, one staff member suffered a spinal fracture, while another sustained serious jaw injuries, including bleeding from the nose and mouth, after receiving a forceful kick to the face while attempting to assist a colleague.

The Army has taken note of the matter and is supporting the civil investigation, a source within the Army said.