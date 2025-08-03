Army Officer Had 16 Kg Cabin Bags, Refused To Pay Extra, Hit SpiceJet Staff

A senior Army officer's refusal to pay for 16-kg cabin luggage -- more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg -- snowballed into an assault that left four SpiceJet employees with serious injuries, including a spinal fracture and a broken jaw.

According to a SpiceJet statement, the incident occurred on July 26 at Srinagar airport. The Army officer, who was to board a flight to Delhi, was carrying two pieces of cabin luggage, weighing 16 kg. For domestic flights, cabin luggage weighing more than 7 kg attracted additional charges. The Army officer was informed about this. What followed was unimaginable.

"When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process - a clear violation of aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"At the gate, the passenger grew increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted four members of the SpiceJet ground staff," it added.

Shocking visuals from the airport show the Army officer charging at the SpiceJet staff and repeatedly hitting them with an information board used at check-in gates. A CISF personnel is seen trying to control the situation as the Army officer keeps threatening and abusing the airline staff.

Detailing the serious injuries suffered by its employees, the airline said," Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand. One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee.

"Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained," it added.

The airline has said they have filed a police complaint and are in the process of putting the Army officer on a no-fly list. SpiceJet has also written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, informing them about the "murderous assault on its staff" and seeking action against the passenger.

"SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion," the airline has said.

CISF, which is in charge of airport security, said its personnel intervened promptly, managed the situation and ensured no disruption to flight operations.

Sources in the Army said top officers have taken note of the incident and will support the investigation.