India's Vispy Kharadi Sets World Record For Holding Hercules Pillars, Elon Musk Reposts Video

Elon Musk recently reposted a video of an Indian athlete who broke a Guinness World Record for the 'longest duration holding Hercules pillars (male)' in Surat, Gujarat. Vispy Kharadi pushed the limits of human capability by holding the Hercules pillars for 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds. The pillars, measuring 123 inches in height with 20.5-inch diameter, weighed 166.7 kg and 168.9 kg. The feat was recorded by Guinness and entered into their Book of World Records.

Impressed by this achievement, Elon Musk reshared the video published by the official X handle of Guinness World Record. In the clip, Mr Kharadi is seen holding two short pillars modelled after Greek architecture, known as Hercules pillars. He held the massive pillars for 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds, demonstrating his strength and endurance.

Take a look at the video below:

Longest duration holding Hercules pillars (male) 💪⏱️ 2 mins 10.75 seconds by @VispyKharadi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JxFFSU4xGv — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 13, 2025

Reacting to Mr Musk's repost, Mr Kharadi took to X saying that he was so happy and on cloud 9. "It was indeed a good surprise when I got to know that @elonmusk shared my Guinness World Record Video on X. Feeling so happy and on cloud 9. Moreover it gives me immense pride that an Indian is being praised worldwide in the field of strength," the athlete wrote.

It was indeed a good surprise when I got to know that @elonmusk shared my Guinness World Record Video on X. Feeling so happy and on cloud 9. Moreover it gives me immense pride that an Indian is being praised worldwide in the field of strength. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/EmAw0viG2a — Vispy Kharadi (@VispyKharadi) March 13, 2025

According to his X bio, Mr Kharadi is a multiple black belt holder and 13 times Guinness World Record Holder. He is also a trainer of Border Security Force (BSF) Commandos in unarmed combat and a fitness expert. His previous records include Most drink cans crushed by hand in one minute. He also holds the record of most iron bars bent in a minute with head.

Meanwhile, the latest GWR video has garnered more than 10.9 million views and over 74,000 likes.

Reacting to the post one user wrote, "Wow, congratulations what an achievement." "He looks like a video game character brought to life. Kudos to this guy," commented another.

"Insane grip, strength and endurance. Holding the Hercules Pillars for over 2 minutes is next-level strength," said a third user. "Making India proud! Congratulations @VispyKharadi for an insane feat-holding 160kg Hercules pillars in each hand for 2 mins 11 secs! True strength, true inspiration!" wrote another.

"That was amazing achievement," expressed one user. "Congratulations to Vispy Kharadi from India for setting a new record for holding the Hercules pillars for an impressive 2 minutes 10.75 seconds! That's incredible strength and endurance!" wrote another.