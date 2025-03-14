Apple Chief Tim Cook Wishes Happy Holi With Vibrant Pic Captured By Indian CEO. See Post

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday extended Holi greetings on social media by sharing a glimpse of the vibrant festival captured by an Indian CEO. His X post included a colourful pic of a person standing in a field, wearing an orange and pink outfit, holding a plate filled with colours and flower petals. In the caption, Mr Cook wished a happy Holi to those celebrating. He also mentioned that the image, taken on an iPhone, was captured by Kushagra Tiwari, the co-founder and CEO of Exif Media, a talent management agency.

"Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari's beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo," Tim Cook wrote on X. The Alt Tag on the photo describes it as, "A person stands in a field, wearing an orange and pink outfit, holding a plate filled with blue, pink, mint green, and yellow powder and white, orange, and red flower petals. They're laughing and looking off to the side. Streaks of red and blue are on their face. Flower petals stream down in front of them."

Take a look at the post below:

Happy Holi to all those celebrating!



May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari's beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo. pic.twitter.com/6gQBQyyN67 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2025

Social media users were quick to react to Mr Cook's post. A few also shared how they are celebrating the festival.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi! May this festival of colours fill your life with joy, prosperity, and love. Let's celebrate the triumph of good over evil with vibrant hues and sweet moments. Holi Hai!" wrote one user. "Wishing everyone vibrant colours and happiness!" commented another.

A third posted, "What a beautiful and vibrant photo". "India is always colorful with lot of diversity and inclusiveness. Hope rest of the world emulates that.. Thanks for posting this very colorful and vibrant picture, which captures the soul of India," commented another.

Last year as well Mr Cook extended Holi greetings to his followers and shared a vibrant photograph by Indian photographer Joshua Karthik, which perfectly captured the vibrant spirit of the festival. A year before that, he shared vibrant photographs by Indian photographers Apeksha Maker and Gursimran Basra.

Celebrated as one of the most important festivals in India, Holi marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The festival of colours sees the streets splashed in a myriad of hues as people come out of their homes to celebrate with much gusto. People celebrate Holi by putting colour on each other, meeting family and dancing to the beats of the dhol. Delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai' are also an important part of the festival.

The two-day festival transcends boundaries of caste, creed and class, uniting people with camaraderie and goodwill. On this day, all the differences dissolve as communities come together to revel in the shared experience of laughter, song and dance.