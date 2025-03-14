Holi 2025: Psychological Benefits Of Holi, The Festival Of 'Happy Hormones'

Holi 2025: The much-anticipated festival of Holi is here and it is the time for families, relatives, and friends to assemble together and enjoy the celebrations. The vibrant festival is more than just a celebration of good over evil with many regarding it as a festival that provides a powerful boost to their mental well-being and helps forge deep, meaningful connections. Celebrated across India and beyond, Holi 2025 is expected to be no different, bringing people together in a riot of colors, music, and joy -- offering unique psychological benefits that uplift the mind and soul.

A festival of togetherness

Colours are associated with happiness and stimulate the release of happy hormones. Even if a person is not in the best of moods, the vibrant colours and the energy of their peers would drag them into the celebrations which can lead to an instant mood lift up.

Community and socialisation

Since it is a community-based festival, no one is left alone on Holi. Even if you do not play with colours, the constant procession of friends at your house to savour the million Holi delicacies would allow you to connect and share love, laughter, and joy.

A festival of endorphins

The act of playing Holi with colours and gulal is another mental health booster. Smearing colours, splashing water, and indulging in lighthearted mischief tap into a childlike sense of freedom. Imagine your best childhood memories and they would often involve playing Holi with your friends. Psychologists note that the act of playing with colours reduces cortisol levels, the stress hormone while increasing endorphins, which elevate mood.

Psychological benefits of Holi

Holi's vibrant colour palette also has a psychological impact. Colours stimulate the brain, with reds and yellows evoking energy and happiness, while blues and greens inspire calm. The festival's sensory richness, sights, sounds, and tastes, engage the mind fully, distracting it from negative thought patterns.

Holi 2025

Holi is a two-day festival. The first day, designated as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, centres around the preparation and subsequent lighting of a bonfire. On this day, devotees honour and pray to the spirit of Holika in order to maintain peace and happiness.

The subsequent day, Dhuleti, marks the exuberant heart of Holi. Participants engage in a joyous immersion of colored powders (gulal) using water guns and balloons.