Delhi Metro Schedule Changed For Holi, Check Revised Timings Here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro train services on Holi 2025, which falls on Friday, March 14, will start at 2:30 pm. In an X post, the DMRC clarified that the metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line. Notably, the revised timing for Holi is a deviation from the regular schedule, which usually sees metro services beginning around 5:00 am and ending around 11:00 pm.

"Metro train services to start at 2:30 pm on Holi. On the day of the 'Holi festival, i.e.14th March, 2025 (Friday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on X.

The services will commence at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines and will continue as usual thereafter. "Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 14th March and will continue normally thereafter," DMRC said.

Holi 2025

This year, Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, and Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, will be observed on the evening of March 13. The festival brings people of all ages and backgrounds together through its celebrations, which include music, dance, and the throwing of coloured powder. Holi also marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

Also Read | Holi 2025: When Is Holi? Know Date, History, Puja Rituals And Significance

Holi is a two-day festival. The first day, designated as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, centres around the preparation and subsequent lighting of a bonfire. On this day, devotees honour and pray to the spirit of Holika in order to maintain peace and happiness. The prayers are concluded by walking around the bonfire three, five, or seven times along with vessels of water. Then, devotees empty the vessels when the last circuit is complete.

The subsequent day, Dhuleti, marks the exuberant heart of Holi. Participants engage in a joyous immersion of colored powders (gulal) using water guns and balloons. This playful act transcends mere entertainment; it signifies the spreading of love and happiness, while simultaneously promoting the washing away of past grievances and fostering social harmony.