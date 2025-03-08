Holi 2025: When Is Holi? Know Date, History, Puja Rituals And Significance

The much-anticipated festival of Holi is just around the corner and it is unmistakably one of the most exciting celebrations in India. The festival brings people of all ages and backgrounds together through its celebrations, which include music, dance, and the throwing of coloured powder. Holi also marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It's a two-day festival. A day before playing with colours and relishing delicious food, people mark Holika Dahan. On this day, people light the symbolic bonfire, which is said to kill all evil around them.

Holi 2025: Date

Holi is celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun, which, according to the Gregorian calendar, usually falls in February-March. This year, Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, and Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, will be observed on the evening of March 13.

Holi 2025: History

Holi's origins trace back to ancient India. One of the most popular legends associated with the festival is the tale of Prahlada and his aunt Holika, a demoness.

Hiranyakashipu desired that people worship him, but his son, Prahlad, preferred to worship Lord Vishnu. So, an offended Hiranyakashipu decided to punish his son. He asked his sister Holika, who was immune to fire, to sit with Prahlad in the fire. When she did, the flames killed Holika but left Prahlad unharmed. Lord Vishnu then assumed the form of Narasimha and killed Hiranyakashipu. Holika Dahan is the name given to this Holika occurrence.

Holi is also a celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. So, an elaborate Holi is played in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Holi 2025: Significance

Holi mark the arrival of spring. As winter's chill finally wanes and nature awakens from its slumber, Holi serves as a jubilant proclamation of life's eternal cycle.

At the heart of Holi lies its profound cultural significance. It transcends boundaries of caste, creed and class, uniting people with camaraderie and goodwill. On this day, all the differences dissolve as communities come together to revel in the shared experience of laughter, song and dance.

Holi 2025: Rituals

Holi is a two-day festival. The first day, designated as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, centres around the preparation and subsequent lighting of a bonfire. On this day, devotees honour and pray to the spirit of Holika in order to maintain peace and happiness. The prayers are concluded by walking around the bonfire three, five, or seven times along with vessels of water. Then, devotees empty the vessels when the last circuit is complete.

After the Holika Dahan bonfire ritual, tilaks are smeared on the foreheads of devotees. Baked or roasted crops of the season are eaten. Certain devotees also carry some Holika ash to their homes as it is thought to be an auspicious practice.

The subsequent day, Dhuleti, marks the exuberant heart of Holi. Participants engage in a joyous immersion of colored powders (gulal) using water guns and balloons. This playful act transcends mere entertainment; it signifies the spreading of love and happiness, while simultaneously promoting the washing away of past grievances and fostering social harmony.

The festive spirit is further enhanced by the consumption of traditional sweets like gujiya and refreshing beverages like thandai.