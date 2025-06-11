Pune Residents Worship Tree Gushing Out "Holy Water". It Turns Out To Be...

In Pune, a bizarre scene recently unfolded as people eagerly rushed to Pimpri's Premlok Park area, where "holy water" was seen flowing out from the trunk of a gulmohar tree. Viral footage shows locals reverently gathering, offering garlands, and putting turmeric and vermilion on the trunk, believing it was exuding holy water. However, the civic body later revealed that the "miracle water" was actually leaking from an underground water pipeline.

According to local media reports, the incident took place near the main road outside the Sahara Society on June 6, Friday. The video recorded by onlookers shows people offering garlands and putting turmeric and vermilion on the tree's trunk, believing it's "miracle water" with "healing powers". However, once the incident came to light, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reportedly launched an investigation, following which they discovered a leaking water pipe.

Sharing the video of the incident on X, a user wrote, "Seeing water coming from a tree in the vicinity of Pimpri Chinchwad, citizens started worshipping the tree by offering garlands, flowers, turmeric, and saffron. Later, some well-informed citizens informed the municipal corporation about this and during the inspection, it was revealed that the water pipeline under the tree had burst."

Take a look at the video below:

The video has gone viral on social media, sparking criticism and debate online.

"The height of superstition. India, which was known as the world teacher two thousand years ago; where there were so many philosophers, which are not found anywhere else in the world at one place, today it is sad to see its condition," wrote one user.

"How can we progress as a nation if these kind of things still happen in 2025," commented another.

"2025 and we wonder why India isn't progressing," said a third user. "If only we chased education, infrastructure, and healthcare with the same speed we chase miracles," wrote one user.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such an incident has come to light. Last year, a similar scene unfolded at Mathura's revered Banke Bihari Mandir, where devotees eagerly queued to collect and drink water dripping from an elephant sculpture, believing it to be 'Charan Amrit' - sacred water from Lord Krishna's feet. However, the water was just a discharge from an air conditioning unit, a temple priest confirmed. But undeterred by the clarification, numerous devotees continued collecting, drinking, and splashing the water. The video sparked a lively debate about the devotees' actions.