Holi 2025: Holika Dahan Date, Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, marks the eve of the vibrant festival of Holi. Holika Dahan celebrates the victory of good over evil. This traditional ritual involves the burning of an effigy of a mythical demoness named Holika. It is an important ritual that precedes Holi. It is celebrated on the full moon night of the Phalgun month, according to the Hindu calendar. It's a way of celebrating Lord Vishnu's act of vanquishing Holika, as per mythology.

Holika Dahan Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 13, Thursday. It is the day of the full moon of the Phalgun month.

The muhurta timing for Holika Dahana is very important as it is believed that performing rituals during this auspicious time ensures spiritual benefits, success, and removal of negative energies. So, the timings for 2025 are as given below:

Holika Dahan Muhurat: 11:26 pm on March 13 and 12:30 am on March 14

Bhadra Punchha: 6:57 pm to 8:14 pm

Bhadra Mukha: 8:14 pm to 10:22 pm on March 13

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra: 11:26 pm on March 13 and 12:30 pm on March 14

Purnima Tithi: 12:23 pm on March 14

Holika Dahan Rituals

A Holika Dahan mantra is chanted while burning a bonfire dedicated to this ceremony. Devotees honour and pray to the spirit of Holika in order to maintain peace and happiness. The prayers are concluded by walking around the bonfire three, five, or seven times along with vessels of water. Then, devotees empty the vessels when the last circuit is complete.

After the Holika Dahan bonfire ritual, tilaks are smeared on the foreheads of devotees. Baked or roasted crops of the season are eaten. Certain devotees also carry some Holika ash to their homes as it is thought to be an auspicious practice.

Holika Dahan History And Significance

There are several legends of Holika Dahan but the one that is most popularly told is about Prahlada, the son of demon Hiranyakashipu. Prahlada was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu. According to legends, Prahlada was born and brought up under the tutelage of a sage called Narada. Around this time, Hiranyakashipu was trying to please Lord Brahma to get immortality. Hiranyakashipu was an enemy of Vishnu and he was angry over Prahlada for being a devotee of Vishnu.

The demon was upset after Prahlada refused to obey Hiranyakashipu, who asked his sister Holika, to kill Prahlada. Holika made a plan to kill Prahlada in a bonfire. She thought she would take Prahlada in the bonfire and kill him. Holika had a divine shawl, gifted by Lord Brahma, to protect her. As Prahlada was a devotee of Vishnu, the divine shawl saved Prahlada instead of Holika.

It is believed that Prahlada started chanting the name of Vishnu when the fire was lit. Vishnu saw that his devotee was in great danger and he summoned the wind, which blew the shawl off Holika and covered Prahlada. Holika was burned to ashes and Prahlada's life was saved. Since then, the Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of good over evil.