Is Drinking Tulsi Water Beneficial For Your Health?

Tulsi, or holy basil, is known as the queen of herbs, which has blessed the human body with its health benefits backed by both traditional knowledge and modern research. The holy basil has properties that can alleviate stress, boost immunity, and offer relief from the air pollution toll on the respiratory system. Tulsi water has proven health benefits due to the medicinal properties of the tulsi plant, and given its wide availability in India, it is not a surprise that every winter, you can find people breaking tulsi leaves from the garden and preparing tulsi tea.

But it is important to know that wild tulsi is different from homegrown tulsi, as you know as with homegrown tulsi, what kind of water the plant has grown up in, and it can be consumed only after thoroughly washing the leaves. You can wash the tulsi leaves in salted water, as the particulate matter and dust can settle on the homegrown tulsi leaves. But, with wild tulsi, it is hard to know what kind of water was given to the roots, and consuming wild tulsi blindly can lead to digestive issues, as pathogens can enter the system through this reckless mistake.

Tulsi Water Benefits For Health

The holy basil is truly holy, as it acts as a natural immunity booster, normalises stress response, supports lung health, aids in digestion, and manages blood sugar levels. Here is a breakdown of the health benefits of tulsi:

Natural Immunity Booster

The holy basil water has antimicrobial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Tulsi water acts as a natural immunity booster primarily through the immunomodulatory, antioxidant, and adaptogenic propertiesof tulsi water. This, along with its immune system-regulating aspects, is recognised for its ability to balance and improve the body's immune response. It helps the body fight against antigens, which are disease-causing agents like bacteria, viruses, and microbes. Having tulsi water can regulate immune function, strengthening the immune system to combat various diseases. But regular consumption of tulsi has been shown to enhance the body's natural defence mechanisms.

Regulate Stress Response

Holy basil is heavenly at regulating the stress response of the body, namely the stress hormone cortisol, and this also helps with improving mental clarity and focus.Tulsi water helps your body manage stress better because it contains special natural ingredients that calm you down, improve your mood, and help your body cope with difficult situations.

Support Respiratory Health

The green leaves of the tulsi plant are known to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help with colds, coughs, asthma, and other breathing issues. This is crucial, as the respiratory system suffers in the cold months the most, as the spike in air pollution keeps worsening with every passing year.

Tulsi has proven broncho-protective effects, meaning it can help protect the airways. This helps with easing discomfort in the throat as the airways get inflamed when they are exposed to air pollutants.

Helps With Digestion

Tulsi water has a role in cleansing the liver through its detoxification properties, which means it can help with your liver health. When you eat too much or have a heavy meal, a small glass of tulsi water can reduce gas, which can ease stomach discomfort. In addition, this holy basil water can promote the secretion of enzymes that can help with the proper functioning of the body.

Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Holy basil has a significant role in improving insulin sensitivity, but there is a caveat. You need to consult a certified doctor who can guide you with the proper dosage of tulsi water that you should be taking, and the intake needs to be monitored by a medical professional. This is a case with people who have pre-existing health conditions and take certain medications. Certain prescribed drugs can interact with the consumption of tulsi water.

How To Prepare Tulsi Water

This method is commonly used for general health benefits and can be easily prepared at home through this simple three-step process:

Take a few 2-3 Tulsi leaves and boil them in water (about 300 ml) for 5-10 minutes.

After boiling, strain the liquid to separate the leaves from the water.

The prepared Tulsi water can then be consumed.

For a concentrated extract, a ratio of plant material to water is typically used, such as 50 g of Tulsi plant material to 400 ml of water.

The best time to drink is on an empty stomach, but there is a need to be cautious, as with other natural plant-based drinks.

Side Effects Of Consuming Tulsi Water

The holy basil can turn unholy when you consume too much of it and can cause the following side effects:

Bloating

Gastric Issues

Blood Thinning

Note: People who are on blood thinners or on any existing medications to treat certain health conditions can suffer adverse side effects if tulsi water is consumed without a doctor's consultation.

The most important thing when taking tulsi water is to properly source it; primarily, it should be homegrown, washed carefully, and boiled in an adequate amount of water for its properties to be activated.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

