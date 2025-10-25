Stone fruits like peaches, plums, cherries and apricots are nutritionally rich. They are known to provide a powerful boost to our immune systems. Stone fruits are a powerhouse of antioxidants, however, their true, measurable health power lies in their unique source of providing dietary fibre. In addition, specific micronutrients and powerful inflammatory compounds are present in abundance, particulalry in cherries, plums, peaches, and apricots. These properties nourish the gut, heart, and body's support structure, making them possess evidence-backed health benefits. In order, to understand what they are, the composition of stone fruits needs to be understood along with the science of their specific health benefits.

What Are The Nutritional Benefits Of Stone fruits?

Stone fruits are excellent sources of dietary fibre (both soluble and insoluble).

The soluble fibre is critical for slowing absorption and making sure you feel full.

The insoluble fibre aids in the regularity of digestion and prevents digestive issues.

Stone fruits have a dual possession of fibre that makes them healthier for consumption, and here is why:

Stone fruits have a connection to the gut microbiome, which regulates digestion. The fibre in stone fruits acts as a prebiotic (feeding beneficial gut bacteria), making sure there is plenty of good bacteria to ensure a healthy flow of nutrients.

The healthy microbiome (stomach environment) provides improved immunity, mood, and nutrient absorption, which forms the foundation of long-term health.

Stone fruits provide a boost to cardiovascular health due to their composition of being high in potassium, polyphenols, and pectin. Here's how:

Potassium : A high content of potassium helps manage blood pressure and fluid balance.

: A high content of potassium helps manage blood pressure and fluid balance. Polyphenols and Pectin: These compounds form synergy and help in lowering LDL (low-density lipoprotein and the bad type of cholesterol) and protecting the heart's arteries.

The family of stone fruits is known to possess a natural anti-inflammatory agent. Here's what they possess:

Cherries (tart cherries) have a high concentration of anthocyanins (water-soluble pigments). It has a documented effect on reducing muscle soreness (post-exercise recovery) and managing inflammatory conditions like gout.

Apricots are rich in beta-carotene (provitamin A), they reduce the risk of age-related eye deterioration.

Stone fruits help with glycemic ( the level at which carbohydrates in foods raise the blood pressure) management. Despite the sweetness of stone fruits, they typically have a low to moderate glycemic index.

They act as a fiber buffer as high fibre content shows the release of natural sugars, making them a safe choice for moderate consumption, and effectively managing blood sugar.

What Are The Ways To Select Premium Stone Fruits?

While selecting stone fruits (peaches, cherries, plums), be sure to check the yield, smell, and colour to make great food choices. Here are some ways to check the freshness, colour uniformity, and smell of the stone fruits while making a purchase:

Peaches

How to select a ripe peach: A ripe peach should have a saturated skin colour ( deep yellow to golden yellow, depending on the variety), and make sure that the peach is not too soft, as they can spoil easily. If you are looking to store them for a week or so, buy firm peaches as they will last longer.

How to store: Store peaches free from any packaging as plastic or external packaging at room temperature. Storing in plastic makes them spoil faster when compared with peaches kept in mesh or metal baskets in open air.

How to use: Grilling peaches enhances their flavour without added sugars, so they can be used as a natural sweetener.

Cherries

How to select ripe cherries: Cherries need to be plump and at least measure 2.5 to 5 cm in diameter. Wash the fruit in fresh water before consumption, and make sure the cherries are firm but not too hard, if they are to be consumed immediately.

How to store: Cherries are generally sold in cardboard boxes, which creates unfavourable conditions for storage. After buying, store the cherries in the open air if the weather is favourable and consume within 1 to 2 days. And refrigerate if they are to be consumed later, probably in a fibre container in the fridge.

Plums

How to select: A ripe plum should be a little soft to the touch and have a fruity smell. While consuming plums immediately is key, as they spoil within 3 to 5 days when refrigerated. Unripe plums last about 2 to 4 days at room temperature.

How to store: To maintain the freshness of ripe plums, store them without anything in the crispier drawer of the fridge, to ensure there is no bruising or squishing.

How to use: Adding chopped plums to salads or savoury grain bowls can spice up the dietary consumption options.

Apricots

How to select: Look for firm, plush apricots that are a little soft to the touch to check their ripeness.

How to store: These stone fruits last for about 1 to 5 days when fresh, while dried, they can have a shelf life of several months in an airtight container when stored in a cool and dry place.

How to use: Pureed apricots act as a natural sweetener or can be used as a glaze. A better option than buying additive and preservative-filled jams and purees. Simply blending the fruit without the pit should work.

There is a greater need to properly select and store stone fruits to maintain their nutritional value. And consume the desired amounts in combination with other foods for maximum health benefits.

Note: The pit of stone fruits has toxic compounds (cyanogenic glycosides); please discard the pit, do not consume it.

