Nutritionist Reveals How to Enhance Gut Health by Boosting Good Bacteria and Reducing Bad Bacteria

Good gut health is essential for the overall well-being of a person. From proper digestion to metabolism and even good immunity, a healthy gut results in several benefits. On the contrary, if your gut health is disturbed, it can cause several diseases. However, the main question is what causes bad gut health and how to improve it. To address this, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared an Instagram post describing, “How does good gut health become bad?” In her post, the nutritionist informs us about 6 pathways that lead to dysbiosis (overgrowth of bad bacteria).

Below are the pathways listed by the nutritionist

Eating too many sweets and processed foods made from white flour like pizzas, pastas, white bread, breakfast cereals, cakes, ice creams, desserts etc. Gut infections Low stomach acids Exposure to toxins Excessive use of antibiotics Stress

Not only this, nutritionist Mukerjee also suggests how to grow good bacteria. In her caption, the nutritionist writes, “The good news is that you can grow good bacteria by eating more fibre and taking a good probiotic.” She adds, “You can get fiber by eating vegetables, whole grains, whole pulses, Isabgol, etc.” Well, now you know what exactly to do to improve gut health.

The nutritionist concludes her caption with the disclaimer, “The purpose of this post is to provide researched information on health and is not intended to treat or cure ailments. It is important to understand that no ‘post' can be used to treat without a detailed consultation with us or with your physician. So it is advisable to consult with us at any of our health centers or online for your medical problems.”

So, follow Anjali Mukerjee's tips, avoid all the food items and lifestyle habits that cause bad bacteria and opt for the food items she suggests to increase good bacteria in the gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.