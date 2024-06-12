Health Benefits Of Consuming Tulsi Water

Tulsi water can improve oral health due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties

Tulsi water is a beverage made by infusing fresh or dried tulsi (holy basil) leaves in water. It is renowned for its numerous health benefits, stemming from the rich antioxidants, essential oils, and bioactive compounds present in tulsi. Consuming tulsi water is considered highly beneficial for health. These health-promoting properties make tulsi water a valuable addition to a balanced diet and a natural way to enhance overall well-being. Read on as we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from consuming tulsi water.

10 Benefits of consuming tulsi water:

1. Boosts immunity

Consuming tulsi water can significantly boost your immune system. Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is rich in antioxidants and essential oils that strengthen the immune response by combating free radicals and enhancing the body's ability to fight infections.

2. Reduces stress and anxiety

Tulsi water has adaptogenic properties, which help the body cope with stress and anxiety. The bioactive compounds in tulsi regulate cortisol levels, the hormone responsible for stress.

3. Enhances digestive health

Regular consumption of tulsi water aids in digestive health by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes. Tulsi's anti-inflammatory properties reduce gastrointestinal inflammation and soothe the stomach lining, alleviating issues such as bloating, indigestion, and acid reflux.

4. Supports respiratory health

Tulsi water is beneficial for respiratory health due to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and expectorant properties. It contains compounds that help clear mucus from the airways, making it easier to breathe.

5. Promotes heart health

Tulsi water supports heart health by improving blood circulation and reducing cholesterol levels. The antioxidants in tulsi help prevent the oxidation of cholesterol, reducing plaque buildup in arteries. Additionally, tulsi's anti-inflammatory properties help lower blood pressure.

6. Regulates blood sugar levels

Tulsi water can help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes. The phytochemicals in tulsi enhance insulin secretion and improve insulin sensitivity. By stabilising blood glucose levels, tulsi water helps prevent spikes and crashes.

7. Improves skin health

Drinking tulsi water can enhance skin health due to its detoxifying and antioxidant properties. Tulsi helps eliminate toxins from the body, which can result in clearer skin. Its antimicrobial properties also protect against acne-causing bacteria, while its anti-inflammatory effects reduce skin inflammation and redness.

8. Supports kidney function

Tulsi water supports kidney function by promoting detoxification and reducing uric acid levels in the blood. The diuretic properties of tulsi increase urine production, helping to flush out toxins and prevent kidney stones.

9. Aids in weight management

Regular consumption of tulsi water aids in weight management by boosting metabolism and promoting fat loss. The compounds in tulsi enhance metabolic processes, leading to increased calorie burn.

10. Enhances oral health

Tulsi water can improve oral health due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Regular use helps reduce the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth, preventing dental issues such as cavities, plaque, and bad breath.

By incorporating tulsi water into your daily routine, you can reap these health benefits, which collectively enhance your physical and mental well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.