Harsh Goenka Lauds Satya Nadella's Reply To Elon Musk's Swipe Over GPT-5

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has lauded Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's "mature" handling of a public swipe from Elon Musk, calling it a "masterclass" as it turned criticism into a celebration of learning.

"What a masterclass from Satya Nadella - turning Elon's jab into a celebration of learning, innovation, and partnership. A reminder that the reaction of a mature leader should be to elevate the conversation," Mr Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, said.

What a masterclass from Satya Nadella- turning Elon's jab into a celebration of learning, innovation, and partnership. A reminder that the reaction of a mature leader should be to elevate the conversation. ???????? pic.twitter.com/8eyK9p4eh9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 8, 2025

The exchange took place on August 7, when the Tesla CEO posted on X, "OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive," shortly after Mr Nadella announced the rollout of OpenAI's GPT-5 integration across Microsoft platforms.

Responding to the remark, Mr Nadella said, "People have been trying for 50 years and that's the fun of it! Each day you learn something new and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!"

Satya Nadella said the GPT-5 rolls out across Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry, describing it as "the most capable model yet" from OpenAI, with significant advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure.

OpenAI launched GPT-5 on Thursday, describing it as its most advanced AI model yet, built on the GPT-4o architecture. The upgrade offers faster responses, deeper reasoning, better context retention, and the ability to process voice, images, and real-time conversations. It comes with features like enhanced customisation, improved voice mode, and long-term memory, and is available via the ChatGPT app and web on free and paid tiers.

Earlier, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman compared the launch of GPT-5 to the Manhattan Project, saying it left him with a sense of both awe and unease. The Manhattan Project was the secret US-led World War II programme that developed the first nuclear weapons.

Speaking about his experience testing the model, Mr Altman admitted, "I felt useless relative to the AI... I felt like I should have been able to do it, and I couldn't, and it was really hard. But the AI just did it like that."

He compared the moment to scientists witnessing the first atomic test during the Trinity project, describing GPT-5's capabilities as "not human scale kind of power."