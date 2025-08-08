ChatGPT 5 Is Here: What's New, How to Use It, And Is It Really Free?

OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT 5, the newest version of its advanced AI chatbot, bringing significant upgrades that are already generating buzz. Touted as OpenAI's most powerful language model yet, GPT-5 promises a faster, smarter, and more user-friendly ChatGPT experience. Alongside the new model, OpenAI has introduced a suite of features, including enhanced customisation, an improved voice mode, a redesigned user interface, and more, all aimed at making interactions with ChatGPT more intuitive and efficient. Designed on the GPT-4o (omni) architecture, this version is more intuitive, faster in response, and better at understanding context-including voice, images, and real-time conversations.

What's New in ChatGPT 5?



ChatGPT 5 features improved reasoning capabilities, more accurate responses, and seamless integration across multiple modalities. It can now interpret images, hold voice conversations, and respond with more emotional intelligence. It's also better at remembering user preferences (if memory is enabled), making long-term interactions feel more personalised.

How to Use ChatGPT 5



You can access ChatGPT 5 via the official ChatGPT app on mobile or web. Basic usage is available for free, while advanced tools-like file uploads, image generation, and code analysis-are included in the ChatGPT Plus plan. Just sign up or log in, and select GPT-4o to use the latest version.

Is It Really Free?



Yes and No. OpenAI's ChatGPT 5 is available in five pricing tiers: Free, Plus, Pro, Team and Enterprise.

Free Plan: The free plan offers basic access to GPT-5 with features like web search, voice mode, and limited file uploads.

The Plus plan: The $20/month Plus plan expands access with higher usage limits, advanced voice features, and limited Sora video generation.

The Pro plan: The $200/month Pro plan offers unlimited GPT-5 Pro access, enhanced compute power, advanced voice and video capabilities, extended agent access, and early feature previews. These tiers cater to everyone from casual users to professionals and enterprises seeking top-tier AI tools.

The Team plan is priced at $25 per user per month when billed annually, or $30 per user per month when billed monthly. For organisations requiring more advanced solutions, the Enterprise plan is available, but pricing is customised; interested teams must contact OpenAI's sales department for details.