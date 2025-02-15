Tulsi Gabbard: The New US Intel Chief And Story Behind Her Hindu Name

Tulsi Gabbard, the newly appointed Director of National Intelligence (DNI), is making headlines for her Hindu name, with many wondering about her connection to the Indian origins.

Ms Gabbard sparked widespread attention when she took her oath of office on Bhagavad Gita. She is also the first Hindu-American elected to the US House of Representatives.

Is Tulsi Gabbard Indian?

Born in an American-Samoan family, Tulsi Gabbard has no direct connection to India. Despite having grown up in Hawaii, the 43-year-old follows Hindu tradition and feels a deep connection with the Bhagavad Gita, drawing inspiration from its teachings on selfless duty (karma yoga) and devotion (bhakti yoga).

Since her teenage years, Ms Gabbard has incorporated Hindu principles into her personal and professional life.

Ms Gabbard has often spoken about how the Bhagavad Gita has shaped her values and actions.

In 2016, she served as the keynote speaker at ISKCON's 50th Anniversary Gala Event in Washington. The event commemorated the establishment of ISKCON in 1965, and the arrival of Srila Prabhupada in the United States.

Ms Gabbard has frequently stated that her motivation for public service stems from the Bhagavad Gita's teachings on selfless action.

Her family is also closely associated with the Vaishnava-affiliated Science of Identity Foundation (SIF).

Ms Gabbard's mother, Carol Porter Gabbard, is of Caucasian descent and she follows Hinduism. Ms Gabbard's siblings are — sister Vrindavan, and brothers Jay, Bhakti, and Aryan.

Tulsi Gabbard role as DNI

Ms Gabbard was sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) on Wednesday following a narrow 52-48 Senate vote. She now oversees and coordinates the operations of America's 18 intelligence agencies, including the CIA and NSA.

This role comes with significant responsibility, as the DNI serves as the President's top intelligence advisor and plays a crucial role in shaping US national security policies.