"Both Leaders Are...": Tulsi Gabbard Exclusive On PM Modi-Trump Friendship, Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump are "very good friends (and are) focused on shared objectives", which include a firm commitment to defeat Islamic terror, Tulsi Gabbard, the United States' Director of National Intelligence told NDTV Monday in an exclusive interview.

"The ties between the US and India go very far back and (in Trump's second term) we are continuing to see the strengthening of that partnership and recognising the mutual interest of both countries - centred around peace, prosperity, freedom, and security," she said in Delhi.

"... with President Trump's leadership in the US and of course, Prime Minister Modi's longstanding leadership in India - we have two leaders of two great countries who are very good friends and very focused on how we can strengthen the shared objectives and interests."

On Russia's war on Ukraine, she declared Donald Trump "is seeing this conflict with very clear eyes". The President, she said, will have a productive conversation with Russia's Vladimir Putin - they are expected to speak Tuesday, following talks between American and Russian officials - and "... is focused on peace. His priority is to end this war. Negotiations have just begun."

Ms Gabbard also slammed Donald Trump's predecessor - Joe Biden - for making no effort to try to end the war. "There was no effort at peace or (to have a) direct dialogue with Putin," she said.

Ms Gabbard - a soldier who served with a medical unit in Iraq and a former Democrat Congresswoman from Hawaii - joined the Republicans in October last year.

She was appointed as the US' DNI - a role that oversees 18 American intelligence agencies, including the CIA, the FBI, and the NSA - last month. The appointment, though, was not without controversy, with critics pointing to her lack of direct military or intelligence experience.

Ms Gabbard is in India as part of a multi-nation visit to the Indo-Pacific; the trip will include stops at Japan and Thailand, and focus on "building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication" to achieve Trump's 'peace, freedom, and prosperity' objectives.

The visit to India comes a month after Mr Modi's visit to the US.

The Prime Minister was among the first global leaders to call on Donald Trump after he took oath - on January 20 - for a second term that has, so far, been headlined as much by efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war as it has by the deportation of illegal immigrants and trade tariffs.