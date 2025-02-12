Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Trump's Director Of National Intelligence

The US Senate has confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as the new Director of National Intelligence (DNI) under the Trump administration.

Although she has never served on an intelligence committee, as a former Representative from Hawaii, Gabbard brings a distinctive combination of legislative and military experience to the role. Her service in the US House of Representatives, which spanned from 2013 to 2021, was marked by her commitment to various causes. Additionally, her time in the Hawaii Army National Guard, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait, has earned her recognition.

In her new position, Gabbard will oversee the United States' intelligence community, coordinating operations among various agencies to ensure national security and effective information-sharing. This role comes with significant responsibility, as the DNI plays a critical part in advising the President on intelligence matters.

Gabbard's appointment has raised some eyebrows due to her lack of direct experience in intelligence oversight. Furthermore, her past remarks on US adversaries, including Russia and Syria, have sparked controversy.

Some senators have expressed concerns about Gabbard's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and her 2017 visit to Syria, where she met with then-President Bashar al-Assad while he was under US sanctions. Her previous defence of former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has also been cited as a point of contention.

Despite these concerns, Gabbard has pledged to bring transparency and efficiency to the intelligence community. Her military background and congressional experience will undoubtedly influence her approach to this complex role. As she assumes the position of Director of National Intelligence, Gabbard will oversee 18 intelligence agencies with a budget of approximately $100 billion, advising President Trump on critical intelligence matters.

