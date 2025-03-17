"Trump Focused On Peace": Tulsi Gabbard On Russia-Ukraine War - 5 Points

President Donald Trump is focused on peace, said US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

"The ties between our two countries go very far back. We are continuing to see a strengthening of that partnership and recognising the mutual interest of both the countries, centred around peace, prosperity, freedom and security."

"We have two leaders of two great countries who are very good friends and very focussed on how we can strengthen the shared objectives and shared interests."

"I have had great meetings which began with PM Modi's visit to Washington. They set the tone and vision for a stronger India-US partnership. My visit here is predicated on the work that has already been done."

"Trump remains very committed to combating and defeating Islamist terrorism. President Trump redesignated the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist organisation after Biden took them off the list."

"Trump is seeing this ongoing conflict with very clear eyes. His priority is to end this (Ukraine) war. He is focused on peace. There was no effort at peace or direct dialogue with Putin"