"Colouring Outside Lines Of Age": Ratan Tata's Aide Plays Holi With Senior Citizens

Shantanu Naidu, a close associate of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, celebrated Holi with senior citizens. The 32-year-old, who was recently promoted to General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors, spent some quality time with elderly members of Goodfellows India, the companionship company he founded with Ratan Tata's support.

Sharing glimpses of the celebration on LinkedIn, Mr Naidu wrote, "Colouring outside the lines of age. A Happy Intergenerational Holi from Goodfellows India."

He shared over 15 images, showing seniors with their faces and clothes smeared in colours. The pictures captured elderly men and women dancing, laughing, and playing with flower petals alongside traditional Holi colours. They were seen dressed in white with colourful dupattas and scarves.

Photo Credit: linkedin/shantanu-naidu

The celebrations also featured baraf ka gola (crushed ice candy), which Mr Naidu and the elderly enjoyed together. The venue was decorated, with attendees also seen playing with handcrafted paper toys.

Photo Credit: linkedin/shantanu-naidu

Link to his post

The internet applauded his efforts.

A user commented, "Shantanu Naidu, God bless you bro , you are the son of many parents and strong and emotional support for your family, hope to meet you in near future.

Your team is extraordinary and dedicated to the well being of elders and supports them in every possible way."

Another wrote, "What a lovely post."

"Fills my heart with joy and hope! So much positivity in what all Goodfellows India does," a comment read.

Someone wrote, " Amazing, wonderful! Warm wishes, Shantanu."

A user called him the "true inspiration."

Goodfellows India, backed by Tata, aims to combat loneliness among senior citizens by providing companionship and meaningful engagement. The venture pairs young graduates, referred to as "Goodfellows," with elderly individuals. "We do everything your grandkids would do for you," the company website reads.

Shantanu Naidu also founded Motopaws, a startup focused on improving the safety of stray dogs, in 2014. The initiative gained recognition for its innovative approach and garnered support from Ratan Tata, known for his affection towards dogs.