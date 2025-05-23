Jim Sarbh Reacts To The Buzz Of Playing The Younger Version Of The Late Mr Ratan Tata In A Biopic

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jim Sarbh is rumored to play young Ratan Tata in a biopic. Jim Sarbh acknowledged the resemblance and expressed interest in the role. No official confirmation or cast details have been announced yet.

The buzz around Jim Sarbh being a part of Ratan Tata's biopic has been making the rounds for a while.

Zee Studios had made an official announcement, followed by Ratan Tata's passing away, to honour his legacy. While the exact date is not known, several reports ranging from October 2024 to May 2025 wrote about the possibility. Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024.

Soon rumours about Jim Sarbh being the perfect fit to play young Ratan Tata surfaced online. The similarities in their looks made fans want to see it happen. The plot of the documentary-style biopic is said to revolve around Tata's incredible leadership for the Tata Group and his commendable philanthropic activities.

Now recently in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Jim Sarbh reacted to the ongoing rumours and how he too has seen his pictures being compared to the late Ratan Tata.

Jim said, "That would be great. Yeah, I saw pictures of him when he was young, there is a vague similarity. Yeah, I'd love to play it. It would be a great role."

No official confirmation has come from the production team on work getting started on the project, nor has there been any talks regarding the cast. While one section of people said that Jim Sarbh qualified to be a perfect pick to play the young Ratan Tata, another section believed Boman Irani or Naseeruddin Shah could be cast as Senior Tata.

On the work front, Jim Sarbh's film Pune Highway was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2024. The film also has Amit Sadh in a key role. The trailer of the film was released on May 2, 2025, and hit the screens on May 16.