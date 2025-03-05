Holi 2025: 7 Tips For Women Travellers To Have A Safe, Fun Holi In India

Holi is hands down one of the most exhilarating festivals in India. Streets turn into riotous explosions of colour, strangers gleefully smear gulal (coloured powder) on each other, and water balloons fly from all directions. While the festive energy is contagious, the experience can be a bit chaotic — especially for women travelling alone or in small groups. Crowds can get rowdy, personal space often vanishes, and the free-spirited nature of the festival sometimes leads to unwanted attention. But don't let that stop you! With a little preparation, you can dive into the fun while keeping things stress-free and safe. Here's what you need to know.

Here Are 7 Tips For A Safe Holi Trip In India:

1. Pick The Right Spot To Celebrate

Not all Holi celebrations are the same! While cities like Mathura and Vrindavan host grand traditional festivities, they can also be incredibly crowded and intense. Delhi's Holi parties are legendary, but some can get wild with heavy drinking. If you're looking for a more controlled environment, opt for gated events or Holi parties at reputable hotels. Jaipur and Udaipur have fantastic, tourist-friendly celebrations, and Shantiniketan in West Bengal offers a more cultural experience with its Basanta Utsav. Do a little research and choose a place that matches your comfort level.

2. Wear The Right Clothes

Holi is messy, and your clothes will get drenched in colours and water. Wear something comfortable but avoid anything too revealing, as wet clothes can become see-through. A loose, long-sleeved kurta with leggings or joggers is a great choice. Dark colours are better at hiding stains, but white gives that classic "Holi look." Most importantly, wear something you don't mind ruining-because chances are, you won't be able to wear it again!

3. Protect Your Skin And Hair Like A Pro

Traditional colours were made from flowers and herbs, but modern versions often contain chemicals that can be harsh on the skin. Slather coconut or mustard oil on your face, arms, and legs before stepping out — it creates a barrier and makes it easier to wash off the colours later. Your hair also needs some love, so tie it up and massage a bit of oil into your scalp. If you're extra cautious, wear a cap or scarf. Trust us, your future self will thank you when you're not scrubbing off stubborn pink stains for days!

4. Stay Alert And Stick To Groups

This festival is all about inclusivity, but it's also a time when people (especially tourists) can attract unwanted attention. If you're in a public celebration, always stay with a group-safety in numbers is key. Avoid isolated streets, and if you feel uncomfortable at any point, move to a quieter area or a trusted venue. If someone makes you uneasy, don't hesitate to be firm and walk away. Confidence is your best armour!

Picking the right place for celebration plays a great role. Photo: iStock

5. Say No To Bhang (Unless You Know What You're Doing)

Bhang, a cannabis-infused drink, is a Holi staple in many parts of India. It's often mixed into thandai (a spiced milk drink) and can be deceptively strong. While it's legal in some states, its effects can be unpredictable, especially for first-timers. If you're not used to it, skip it entirely. And if you do want to try, make sure it's from a reputable source and start with a small amount. The last thing you want is to be disoriented in a festival crowd!

6. Keep Your Essentials Close And Secure

Pickpocketing isn't uncommon in big Holi gatherings, so carry only the bare essentials. A crossbody bag or a waist pouch with a secure zip is your best bet. Keep some cash, a copy of your ID, and your phone (in a waterproof case) on you. If possible, leave valuables like expensive jewellery or passports at your hotel. Better safe than sorry!

7. Plan Your Exit Before You Enter

Getting into the Holi spirit is easy, but getting out of the chaos? Not so much. Arrange your transport in advance — whether it's a cab, an auto-rickshaw, or a hotel pick-up. Public transport can be packed, and it's best to avoid wandering around aimlessly after the celebrations wind down. If you're celebrating at a friend's place or a gated event, make sure you know the way back and have a backup plan in case of delays.

With the right precautions, you can enjoy the Holi celebration in India without stress. Stay aware, embrace the colours, and most importantly, have fun! Because at the end of the day, that's what Holi is all about.