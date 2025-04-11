Here's Why The Fuji Shibazakura Festival 2025 Should Be On Your Spring Hit List

There are flower festivals, and then there's the Fuji Shibazakura Festival — the kind of seasonal showstopper that doesn't just flood your feed with pink, but demands to be seen IRL. If you've ever wanted to witness the kind of spring magic that looks like it's been colour-graded by Studio Ghibli, this is it. Running from April 12 to May 26, 2025, the festival is held near Lake Motosu in the Fuji Five Lakes area — a little over two hours from Tokyo and worth every second of the journey. The real pull? Over 500,000 blooming shibazakura (pink moss phlox) in vibrant hues of pink, white, and purple carpeting the fields, all with Mount Fuji as the ultimate photobomb in the background. Think cotton candy skies meet postcard-perfect mountain views. No filter required.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Fuji Shibazakura Festival 2025:

What Exactly Is Shibazakura?

Despite the name, it's not actually a type of sakura (cherry blossom). Shibazakura, or moss phlox, grows low and spreads wide, creating dense, colourful mats that look almost surreal when in full bloom. They hit peak colour between late April and mid-May, which is when the festival is at its most dazzling.

When To Go?

The Fuji Shibazakura Festival runs from 12 April to 26 May 2025, but timing is everything. For the most Insta-worthy views, aim for late April to early May, when the flowers are typically at their peak. Just be warned: This is also when the crowds peak too, especially during Golden Week in Japan ( April 29 to May 5). Go early in the morning for fewer people and better lighting.

Shibazakura blooms in Japan. Photo: Unsplash

Entry Ticket:

The festival is open daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, though hours may extend depending on weather and crowd conditions. Tickets can be bought on the spot or online in advance (which is recommended during busy periods). Some packages include shuttle transport and local food vouchers — ideal if you're planning to spend a few hours grazing your way through the area.

General admission: 1,000 Yen (around INR600)

Children (3 years and up): 500 Yen (around INR300)

How To Get There:

If you're coming from Tokyo, it's fairly straightforward. Take the JR Chuo Line from Shinjuku to Otsuki Station (about 1.5 hours). Transfer to the Fujikyu Railway Line to Kawaguchiko Station. From there, hop on a dedicated shuttle bus that takes you directly to the festival site (about 30 minutes). For those with a JR Pass, note that it covers the Chuo Line leg but not the Fujikyu Railway. Shuttle buses usually run every 15-30 minutes during the festival season.

What's More?

Quite a bit, actually! The site features the Mt. Fuji Delicious Food Festival, where you can sample local eats like Fujinomiya yakisoba, sakura-flavoured sweets, and matcha everything. There's also a Panorama Foot Bath where you can soak your feet while soaking up views of Fuji. For souvenir hunters, stalls selling exclusive festival goods — from moss phlox-themed merch to limited-edition sweets — are dotted around the park.

Is it touristy? Yes. Is it worth it? Also yes. The Fuji Shibazakura Festival is a full-sensory celebration of spring in Japan — equal parts peaceful and wildly photogenic. Whether you're a sucker for flowers, a Fuji fanatic, or just chasing your next great day trip, this one deserves a spot on your 2025 to-do list. Let the pink overload begin.